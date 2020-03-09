The Democrats Are Holding 6 Primaries Tomorrow, And Here’s How Networks Are Covering Them

Tomorrow night is shaping up to be quite significant one in the race for the 2020 Democratic party nomination for president. The Democrats are holding primaries in six states: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.

Will Senator Bernie Sanders get back on track after Joe Biden‘s hugely-successful Super Tuesday, or will the former vp pull away and get closer to the party nomination?

Out of the six, Michigan is considered the prize of the night (not to say the other states aren’t important!) However, Michigan has 125 delegates, far more than the other five. In 2016, Sen. Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan, but it remains to be seen if he can replicate that feat against Biden, who has been surging in the polls the last couple weeks.

Something to keep an eye on: Voter turnout. Will Democratic primary voter fears over the spread of COVID-19 affect turnout? If so, could that benefit one candidate over the other? That remains to be seen.

Below, coverage plans some of the networks sent us yesterday. We’ll update this item as more info rolls in.

ABC News:

ABC News Special Reports will air in prime time on ABC, and ABC News Live will provide streaming coverage beginning with ABC News Live Prime at 7:00 p.m. ET and continuing coverage at 8:00 p.m. ET.

provide streaming coverage beginning with ABC News Live Prime at 7:00 p.m. ET and continuing coverage at 8:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will feature chief anchor George Stephanopoulos , ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis , chief national affairs correspondent and World News Tonight Weekend anchor Tom Llamas , senior congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce , Good Morning America Weekend co-anchor Eva Pilgrim with former vice President Biden’s campaign, senior national correspondent Terry Moran from Michigan, correspondent Kaylee Hartung , FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver , multi-platform reporter Rachel Scott with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders campaign, political director Rick Klein , deputy political director MaryAlice Parks , special correspondent Matthew Dowd and contributor Heidi Heitkamp .

, ABC News Live anchor , chief national affairs correspondent and World News Tonight Weekend anchor , senior congressional Correspondent , Good Morning America Weekend co-anchor with former vice President Biden’s campaign, senior national correspondent from Michigan, correspondent , FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief , multi-platform reporter with Vermont Senator campaign, political director , deputy political director , special correspondent and contributor . ABC News will have comprehensive coverage on ABCNews.com including live updates, notable or unexpected results and post-primary analysis about the state of the race.

FiveThirtyEight will have extensive coverage including a FiveThirtyEight Slack Chat on potential surprises, importance of the primaries for Sanders and Biden’s campaigns and a live blog.

GMA Digital will have coverage across all social platforms, and social newscast On Location will have a recap of the results on Wednesday, exclusively for Facebook Watch.

ABC News Radio coverage will be anchored by correspondent Aaron Katersky, and will include reporting by correspondent Ryan Burrow in Cleveland, where he will speak with voters at rallies held by Biden and Sanders.

and will include reporting by correspondent in Cleveland, where he will speak with voters at rallies held by Biden and Sanders. ABC News Radio will also provide one-minute status reports throughout the evening.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with multi-platform reporter Ines De La Cuetera reporting from Michigan. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

CBS News:

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor Special Report cut-ins throughout the evening.

Fox News:

Broadcasting live from FNC’s headquarters in New York, chief political anchor Bret Baier of Special Report and The Story’s Martha MacCallum will helm Democracy 2020 coverage from 6-8 p.m. ET and 11 p.m.-12 a.m. ET.

of Special Report and The Story’s will helm Democracy 2020 coverage from 6-8 p.m. ET and 11 p.m.-12 a.m. ET. Additionally, Baier and MacCallum will offer viewers the latest information on poll closings and race calls throughout FNC’s prime time programming.

Shannon Bream will anchor Fox News @ Night from midnight-1 a.m. ET out of the Washington, DC bureau.

will anchor Fox News @ Night from midnight-1 a.m. ET out of the Washington, DC bureau. A team of FNC hosts and contributors will provide contributions throughout Democracy 2020, including Dana Perino and Juan Williams , Chris Wallace and FNC contributors Donna Brazile, Brit Hume and Karl Rove .

and , and FNC contributors and . FNC correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich will report live from candidate headquarters.

will report live from candidate headquarters. Additional coverage on the ground will be provided by reporters Matt Finn in Detroit, Alicia Acuna in St. Louis, and Dan Springer in Seattle.

in Detroit, in St. Louis, and in Seattle. FoxNews.com will also provide extensive coverage of the presidential primary races. The homepage will feature a results bar as the votes come in from each state, and the user can click on each state to see its “scorecard” or click through carousel-style to see each state’s tabulating results.

The live blog will be continuously updated throughout the evening and FoxNews.com will carry multiple livestreams from the candidates, providing viewers with the latest news followed by reaction from experts and analysts.

FOX News Radio will provide hourly updates in addition to a two hour Democracy 2020 special from 8-10 p.m. ET, anchored by FNR national correspondent Jared Halpern with insights provided by political analyst Josh Kraushaar and FNR correspondents around the country.

with insights provided by political analyst and FNR correspondents around the country. FOX News Podcasts will offer a special edition of their daily morning podcast, the Fox News Rundown, as well as new episodes of Baier’s The Campaign and I’ll Tell You What hosted by The Daily Briefing’s Dana Perino and FNC politics editor Chris Stirewalt. In addition, the nationally-syndicated Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox Across America, Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, and Guy Benson Show, will provide live reaction and analysis the next day, while Fox News Headlines 24/7 will feature live Democracy 2020 updates every 15 minutes during the primaries on SiriusXM channel 115.

MSNBC:

Starting at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Brian Williams and Rachel Maddow with Nicolle Wallace will lead MSNBC’s special Decision 2020 primary coverage live from NBC News Headquarters in New York.

and with will lead MSNBC’s special Decision 2020 primary coverage live from NBC News Headquarters in New York. NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki will be at the Big Board for up-to-the-minute results and analysis throughout the night as votes are counted in six states.

will be at the Big Board for up-to-the-minute results and analysis throughout the night as votes are counted in six states. Ari Melber will host a special edition of The Beat at 6 p.m. ET leading into the special coverage.

will host a special edition of The Beat at 6 p.m. ET leading into the special coverage. NBC News and MSNBC correspondents, reporters and Road Warriors will join the coverage, reporting throughout each of the primary states at voting locations and campaign headquarters, including Blayne Alexander , Dasha Burns, Shaquille Brewster, Garrett Haake, Vaughn Hillyard, Chris Jansing, Josh Lederman, Mike Memoli, Steve Patterson, Heidi Przybyla and Ali Vitali.

, and Throughout the night, NBC News and MSNBC contributors and guests will offer real-time analysis and insights, including Claire McCaskill , Former U.S. Senator (D-Mo.), NBC News & MSNBC political analyst Eugene Robinson , Columnist at The Washington Post, NBC News & MSNBC political analyst Jelani Cobb , staff writer at The New Yorker, NBC News & MSNBC political analyst James Carville , Democratic strategist, MSNBC political analyst David Plouffe , Fmr. Obama campaign manager, NBC News & MSNBC political analyst Jon Meacham , Rogers Distinguished Professor at Vanderbilt University, NBC News & MSNBC contributor Robert Gibbs , Fmr. White House Press Secretary



NBC News:

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will anchor NBC News Special Report cut-ins throughout the evening.

will anchor NBC News Special Report cut-ins throughout the evening. On the NBC News Digital front, NBC News Correspondent Kasie Hunt will anchor a Special Report for NBC News Now, streaming from 8-9 p.m. online and via OTT services.

will anchor a Special Report for NBC News Now, streaming from 8-9 p.m. online and via OTT services. The NBC News digital politics team will live blog the delegate battle throughout the day and night on March 10, with contributions from NBC News reporters across all platforms. Expect minute-by-minute updates, results, must-watch video, Election Confessions and more at NBCNews.com/Decision2020

NBCNews.com will be a complete resource for all the latest news, exit polls and live updated race results thanks to the NBC News Decision Desk, which will declare winners and allocate delegates based on the data. Find all primary election results and upcoming races at NBCNews.com/ElectionResults2020.

The Decision 2020 elections experience will appear across NBCNews.com, the NBC News mobile app, NBCNews.com/Decision2020, MSNBC.comand Telemundo.com.

NBC News is also tracking the number of delegates each candidate wins in the 2020 Democratic and Republican presidential races. Get the latest at NBCNews.com/DelegateTracker.

Road to 270– It will take at least 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 election and NBC News has created an interactive web tool where users can design and map their own road to the presidency. Plus, users can see the latest scenarios from Chuck Todd and Steve Kornacki.

Comments