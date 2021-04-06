NEXT:Morgan Radford Will Co-Anchor Afternoons on NBC News' Streaming Service
PBS | SportsNewser

The 2021 TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge Champion Hails From PBS NewsHour

By A.J. Katz 

The Baylor University Bears are your 2021 NCAA men’s basketball champions, dominating the Gonzaga University Bulldogs during last night’s championship game and ruining what would have been the first undefeated season for a Division 1 men’s college basketball team since the University of Indiana in 1976.

Baylor’s victory means that we have a new TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge champion for 2021: PBS NewsHour senior vp and general manager Michael Rancilio!

“Delighted to have won this year’s pool especially considering such esteemed and knowledgeable competition,” Rancilio told TVNewser. “But, to be honest, I realize the only reason why I prevailed was because Judy Woodruff’s beloved Duke Blue Devils did not make the tournament disrupting her typically smart bracket projection.”

Mike Rancilio

Rancilio earned 123 points en route to his title, and was followed by Bloomberg Markets: The Close co-host Romaine Bostick with 115 points, CNBC anchor/senior national correspondent Brian Sullivan with 109, CBSN svp and senior executive producer Darius Walker with 101 points, and The Weather Channel on-air meteorologist Paul Goodloe rounding out the top five with 99 points.

Rancilio, Bostick and Goodloe were the only participants to have Baylor winning it all.

Although she had the most correct picks of any participant, and held first place going into the Final Four, Bloomberg TV anchor and editor at large Francine Lacqua dropped to sixth as a result of Gonzaga’s loss.

Rounding out the top 10 are CNBC Power Lunch co-anchor Tyler Mathisen, PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff, NBC News chief White House correspondent and Saturday Today co-host Peter Alexander; CNBC senior producer Jessica Golden edged her colleague Closing Bell co-anchor Sara Eisen for 10th (with the national championship game score being the tiebreaker).

Alexander, Woodruff and Goodloe also earned top 10 finishes in 2019.

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek won the 2019 Bracket Challenge with a whopping 141 points, but fell to 23rd place this year.

Thanks to everyone for participating, and we’ll see you again next year!

STANDINGS – 2021 FINAL
Rank Network Team Name Score Correct Max Score Champion
1 PBS Michael Rancilio 123 38 123 Baylor (150)
2 Bloomberg Romaine Bostick 115 36 115 Baylor (134)
3 CNBC Brian Sullivan 109 37 109 Gonzaga (171)
4 CBS News Darius Walker 101 34 101 Gonzaga (123)
5 Weather Channel Paul Goodloe 99 32 99 Baylor (136)
6 Bloomberg Francine Lacqua 96 43 96 Gonzaga (172)
7 CNBC Tyler Mathisen 90 34 90 Gonzaga (143)
8 PBS Judy Woodruff 85 35 85 Oregon State (159)
9 NBC News Peter Alexander 84 36 84 Gonzaga (155)
10 CNBC Jessica Golden 83 35 83 Gonzaga (162)
11 CNBC Sara Eisen 83 38 83 Gonzaga (167)
12 TVNewser/Adweek A.J. Katz 81 35 81 Illinois (155)
13 CNBC Dominic Chu 77 33 77 Illinois (126)
14 Bloomberg David Westin 75 30 75 Michigan (175)
15 CNBC Brian Steel 73 30 73 Gonzaga (159)
16 CNBC Joe Kernen 72 34 72 Illinois (144)
17 Bloomberg Emily Chang 71 31 71 Gonzaga (155)
18 CNN Kate Bolduan 71 35 71 Illinois (170)
19 Fox Business Edward Lawrence 70 34 70 Illinois (154)
20 Weather Channel Alex Wallace 67 32 67 Gonzaga (167)
21 HLN Bob Van Dillen 67 29 67 Gonzaga (112)
22 Bloomberg Tom Keene 64 32 64 Gonzaga (141)
23 Fox News Abby Hornacek 62 27 62 Gonzaga (147)
24 CNBC Matt Rosoff 61 29 61 Gonzaga (172)
25 NBC News/MSNBC Willie Geist 60 31 60 Illinois (163)
26 NBC News/MSNBC Kasie Hunt 60 35 60 Michigan (145)
27 Bloomberg Kailey Leinz 60 27 60 Virginia (96)
28 CNBC Jeffrey McCracken 58 34 58 Michigan (138)
29 Fox News Joe Concha 48 27 48 Illinois (152)
30 NBC News Janelle Rodriguez 46 29 46 Michigan (112)
31 Bloomberg Taylor Riggs 43 27 43 Illinois (123)
32 CNBC Steve Kovach 38 27 38 Texas (130)
33 Bloomberg Caroline Hyde 32 24 32 Georgetown (68)
