The 2021 TVNewser Bracket Challenge … Who’s In?

The first round of the 2021 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament tips this off later this week, and after a year off because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re back with the 12th edition of the TVNewser Bracket Challenge!

That first year we had nine players from seven networks. ABC News’ Rick Klein was crowned the champ in 2009. He tweeted it was “among my prouder accomplishments.” Fast forward to 2019, and that number ballooned to 69 players.

Fox News/Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek (daughter of former NBA guard Jeff Hornacek) won the 2019 Challenge. We’ll see if she can defend her title this year, or if another TV newser will have his or her “one shining moment.”

Gonzaga has had the dominant team in men’s college basketball this season, and is the No. 1 overall seed for the 2021 tournament. But will the overwhelming favorite—a small Jesuit university located in Spokane, Wash.—win it all for the first time in school history? Perhaps.

Illinois, Michigan, and Baylor join Gonzaga as No. 1 seeds in the various other regions, while Iowa, Ohio State, Houston and Alabama are other teams worth keeping a close eye on.

As is our custom, we’ll keep you updated on who’s leading throughout the tourney.

CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV will provide coverage of the 67 March Madness contests, beginning with the “First Four” tournament play-in games on Thursday, March 18.

CBS has the Final Four on Saturday, April 3 along with the national championship on Monday, April 5.

In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks. Additionally, NCAA March Madness Live will provide live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online.