The 2021 News & Documentary Emmys Will Be a Virtual Ceremony Held in September

By A.J. Katz

The Television Academy announced this morning that its 2021 Sports, Daytime and News & Documentary Emmy Award ceremonies will once again be virtual.

 

The 2021 News & Documentary Emmys will be held on Sept. 21, and Sept. 22, with the news awards handed out on the 21st, and the documentary awards on the 22nd, as was the case in 2020.

This piece of information should give 2020 co-hosts Katy Tur and Tony Dokoupil ample time to prepare their home studio should the Academy decide to call them again (not sure why they wouldn’t).

Speaking of calls: the call for 2021 News & Documentary Emmys entries begins Feb. 11, and the final deadline will be April 8.

