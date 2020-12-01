The 2021 News & Documentary Emmys Will Be a Virtual Ceremony Held in September

The Television Academy announced this morning that its 2021 Sports, Daytime and News & Documentary Emmy Award ceremonies will once again be virtual.

We’ve decided to remain “virtual” for our ceremonies in 2021 while relying on a substantially pre-COVID awards calendar. In so doing, we believe we will be best-positioned to return to a traditional schedule of in-person ceremonies in 2022. (6/12) pic.twitter.com/HEY4hbi86t — The Emmys (@TheEmmys) December 1, 2020

The 2021 News & Documentary Emmys will be held on Sept. 21, and Sept. 22, with the news awards handed out on the 21st, and the documentary awards on the 22nd, as was the case in 2020.

This piece of information should give 2020 co-hosts Katy Tur and Tony Dokoupil ample time to prepare their home studio should the Academy decide to call them again (not sure why they wouldn’t).

Just over an hour before the News & Documentary Emmy’s, live online, hosted by ⁦@KatyTurNBC⁩ and me, aka the best basement broadcasting team in the tri-state area. See you at 8 ⁦you untold millions you! pic.twitter.com/RQJ9twwDKO — Tony Dokoupil (@tonydokoupil) September 21, 2020

Speaking of calls: the call for 2021 News & Documentary Emmys entries begins Feb. 11, and the final deadline will be April 8.

