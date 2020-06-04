The 2020 Peabody Awards Ceremony Has Been Cancelled

The Peabody Awards announced back on May 6 that it was postponing its annual ceremony, originally slated for June 6 in Los Angeles.

The organization announced today that it is canceling its annual ceremony for 2020 altogether, due to circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the program has cancelled its annual in-person celebration, Peabody will announce its 2020 Career Achievement Award winner on Monday, and the rest of its 2020 winners on Wednesday.

In lieu of the ceremony, winners will be creating acceptance videos.

Of the 60 Peabody Awards nominees for 2020, PBS and HBO lead with 11 and seven, respectively, followed by Netflix (five), Amazon (three), and Showtime, CNN, NBC News and the podcast company Pineapple Street Studios (two each).

NBC News earned two nominations in the News category: A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness, a digital documentary produced by NBC News’ Left Field studio. Also, American Betrayal, which was an episode from the MSNBC series On Assignment with Richard Engel. In this particular episode, Engel, NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent, “reported on the U.S. decision to abandon their allies the Kurds, combining unflinching front-line coverage and thoughtful forensic analysis.”

Additionally, last summer’s hit from CNN Films, Apollo 11, earned a 2020 Peabody nomination in the Documentaries category.

Comments