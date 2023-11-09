The 11th Hour’s Lauren Peikoff Elevated to EP of Streaming and Events for MSNBC on Peacock

MSNBC has promoted Lauren Peikoff to executive producer of streaming and events for MSNBC on Peacock. She was previously the executive producer for The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle.

In this new role, Peikoff will be responsible for content publishing on the streaming hub and will help develop a special event strategy for 2024 and beyond. She will report to Rebecca Kulter, MSNBC’s senior vice president of content strategy.

Peikoff has been with MSNBC since 2018, joining the network as a senior producer. Before that, she spent nearly four years at Fox News as producer, landing there after having worked at various local stations.

Peikoff helped relaunch The 11th Hour, which transitioned from Brian Williams to Ruhle serving as host in 2022. She worked on the Friday Nightcap franchise and in May, helped produce an interview featuring Ruhle and current U.S. President Joe Biden.

Some professional news from me – very excited for this new role and chapter! 🦚🦚 pic.twitter.com/2tuH7Oeevk — Lauren Peikoff✡️ (@laurenpeikoff) November 7, 2023

In addition to Peikoff’s ascent, MSNBC also announced promotions for Patrick McMenamin, Kyle Griffin, and Aisha Turner. McMenamin becomes the new executive producer of The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, reporting to Greg Kordick, senior vice president, perspective & analysis programming, MSNBC. He most recently served as executive producer for The Mehdi Hasan Show on Peacock, where he oversaw day-to-day operations and executed a number of high-profile interviews and specials, most recently with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Kyle Griffin will now serve as executive producer for The Mehdi Hasan Show on linear and Peacock in addition to Ayman on the weekends.

Meanwhile, Aisha Turner has been promoted to executive producer, MSNBC Audio. In this expanded role, Aisha, who will report to Kutler, will oversee MSNBC’s audio portfolio, which includes award-winning original podcasts Into America, Why is This Happening, Prosecuting Donald Trump, Velshi Banned Book Club, and How to Win: 2024. Turner will also collaborate with The Rachel Maddow Show team as it continues to expand its audio presence.

Read Kordick and Kutler’s note to staff below announcing the promotions.

Team,

We are thrilled to announce some exciting leadership updates.

Lauren Peikoff has been elevated to Executive Producer, Streaming and Events for MSNBC on Peacock, where she will report to Rebecca. She most recently served as Executive Producer for The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, where she worked closely with Stephanie and the show team to relaunch the show, develop the successful Nightcap franchise, and produce a newsmaking interview with President Biden. Since joining MSNBC in 2018, Lauren has been a frequent guest in control rooms during election nights, impeachment, and inauguration special coverage, coordinating with reporters and field crews. In her new role, Lauren will oversee content publishing on Peacock and help develop special event strategy for 2024 and beyond.

Patrick McMenamin has been named Executive Producer for The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, reporting to Greg. He most recently served as Executive Producer for The Mehdi Hasan Show on Peacock, where he oversaw day-to-day operations and executed a number of high-profile interviews and specials, most recently with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Dr. Anthony Fauci. With Patrick’s move, Kyle Griffin will now serve as Executive Producer for The Mehdi Hasan Show on linear and Peacock in addition to Ayman on the weekends.

Aisha Turner has been promoted to Executive Producer, MSNBC Audio, reporting to Rebecca. In this expanded role, Aisha will oversee MSNBC’s audio portfolio. This includes our successful showcases, which deliver over 150 million downloads each year, and our award-winning original podcasts Into America, Why is This Happening, Prosecuting Donald Trump, Velshi Banned Book Club, and How to Win: 2024. Aisha will also collaborate with The Rachel Maddow Show team as they continue to expand their audio presence and help foster the growth of the entire MSNBC audio portfolio, advancing MSNBC’s cross-platform business model.

These moves are part of our strategic initiatives to build our presence and continue our strong momentum. Please join us in congratulating Lauren, Patrick, and Aisha on their new roles.

Greg Kordick — Senior Vice President, Perspective & Analysis Programming, MSNBC

Rebecca Kutler — Senior Vice President, Content Strategy, MSNBC