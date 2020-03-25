Tell Us About What You’re Doing to Stay Safe in the Studio or Office

Last week, we spoke with a number of news broadcasters and producers who are now working from home, getting their advice and insights about the experience of delivering the news from confines that are both familiar and also unfamiliar.

Since last week’s piece, we’ve seen a significant uptick in folks having to work remotely due to the continued spread of COVID-19. However, there are a number of staffers who still must head into the office or studio for their jobs.

For the next installment of our new #AskNewsers feature, we want to hear from those of you who are still going into the office to deliver the news: What adjustments have you made to your daily work routine in order to stay safe on the job?

In order to send us information about the safety adjustments you’ve made to life in the office, email us at tvnewser@adweek.com—or post advice on your Twitter account, using the hashtag #AskNewsers—and we’ll share everyone’s best tips next week.

