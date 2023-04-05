Telemundo’s Morning Show Is Launching a 4th Hour

Noticias Telemundo announced today the addition of a fourth hour of programming for its morning show, Hoy Día.

The new fourth hour will cover the latest entertainment news, offer cooking segments to enjoy the diversity of Latin cuisine and much more. The show will also expand its Sin Censura segment with more in-depth coverage of the latest happenings on the hit reality show, La Casa de los Famosos.

It appears this hour will closely resemble Today with Hoda and Jenna, which is the fourth hour of NBC News’ Today franchise.

The fourth hour of Hoy Día debuts this coming Monday, April 10 at 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo. The live, three-hour version of the program launched in February 2021.