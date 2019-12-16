Telemundo Unveils Its 2020 Digital News Coverage Plans

Noticias Telemundo unveiled today details of its digital operations plans for Decision 2020.

This year, the network’s editorial team doubled its size with the incorporation of a team of multi-media journalists to produce stories for digital, social and linear platforms, hired several former New York Times en Español reporters and established a first-ever collaboration with the Des Moines Register in Iowa.

“Our web, app and social platforms will feature three times the volume of political content in comparison to 2016,” said Telemundo digital news content chief Maria Luisa Tabares, a recent addition to the Telemundo executive team.

Digital plans for Decision 2020 also include a complete redesign of NoticiasTelemundo.com with improved social integration and navigation experience. The new website will involve a close partnership with its English language sibling NBC News that will deliver simultaneous content among both platforms.

This vast investment in digital for 2020 is in line with what Telemundo svp of digital Romina Rosado told us back in June, right before the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 election cycle.

To justify an increased investment in digital, Rosado cited a study that 65% of eligible Latino voters are under the age of 44—and for that demo, the majority of their Spanish-language content consumption occurs on digital, not linear.

Other digital initiatives include Telemundo are launching:

The recent hiring of three former New York Times en Español journalists to produce original content for all Noticias Telemundo platforms with emphasis on the 2020 elections.

The launch of brand-new programming in 2020, including a daily YouTube native newscast in English and the only news show produced by a Hispanic network for the digital platform Quibi.

Partnerships with fact-checking organizations PolitiFact and Animal Politico .

Partnership with the Des Moines Register.

