Telemundo Names New Anchors For Its Late-Night Newscast and Morning Show

Noticias Telemundo announced today the appointment of Aranxta Loizaga as anchor of Noticias en la Noche, the network’s late-night newscast which airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 CT. Rebeka Smyth was also named to the news anchor team on the morning program hoyDía.

“Aranxta and Rebeka are highly talented journalists with an unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence and decades of experience covering the most important issues impacting the Hispanic community,” said Noticias Telemundo chief Patsy Loris, said in a statement. “Their new assignments build on our commitment to providing Latinos with impactful, objective and rigorously reported news.”

Loizaga, most recently a news anchor on hoyDía, has covered the day’s top news stories on the morning program and conducted high-profile interviews with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former President George W. Bush among others. Loizaga joined Noticias Telemundo last year as part of the anchor team on hoyDía, which features the latest headlines, weather, entertainment news and interviews with newsmakers.

Smyth joins the news anchor at hoyDía. She recently led the Sin Filtro (Without Filter) segment featuring in-depth interviews with newsmakers and personalities. Since joining Noticias Telemundo in 2015, Smyth has anchored the 11:30 p.m. newscast and co-hosted the network’s news magazine Al Rojo Vivo. Formerly she served as the New York correspondent for Noticias Telemundo, and began her career as a local anchor in Telemundo’s station in Arizona.

“We enthusiastically congratulate both Aranxta and Rebeka on their new assignments,” Loris said. “2022 has been a fast-moving and consequential news year. And with this year’s midterm elections expected to be among the most closely followed, it is a critical time to ensure Latinos are getting the most comprehensive information they need to make decisions every day.”