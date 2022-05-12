Telemundo Launches New Spanish-Language Streaming News Service

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises unveiled its 2022-23 season programming offerings Thursday morning—and while the majority of its announcements focused on sports and entertainment content, the company did announce the launch of a Spanish-language daily streaming news channel, Noticias Telemundo Ahora.

In partnership with NBC’s English-language ad-supported news streamer NBC News Now, Noticias Telemundo Ahora (Telemundo News Now) will offer 24-hour news content, available to the on-demand audience, covering breaking news and key Latino lifestyle topics, offering live reports from major U.S. cities, as well as interviews with today’s newsmakers and leading Spanish-speaking voices around the world.

No further details about the streaming service, including a launch date or programming, were disclosed today.

The launch of Noticias Telemundo Ahora marks a fourth streaming news service in the NBCU News Group portfolio—the aforementioned NBC News Now, the ad-supported Today All Day and the subscription-based MSNBC hub on Peacock.

Telemundo will be included in the NBCUniversal Upfront 2022 this coming Monday, May 16—and the network is also scheduled to host a celebration that evening at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.