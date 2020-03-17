Telemundo Launches Late Night Newscast Devoted to COVID-19 and Impact on Latino Community

Noticias Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro will host a new half hour of news devoted to coronavirus starting tonight at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. PT. Coronavirus: Un Pais en Alerta (Coronavirus: A Nation on Alert).

The late-night daily newscast will focus on the latest developments regarding the coronavirus and its impact on the Latino community as the country remains on alert during this national emergency.

“The launch of this new late-night newscast reaffirms Telemundo’s ongoing commitment to provide the Latino audience with the most comprehensive, credible information they need to make decisions every day,” Telemundo News president Luis Fernandez said in a statement. “We want to help our community understand the effects of this emergency and rather than live in fear, be empowered to make informed decisions about their health.”

Vaqueiro previously anchored Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana, the weekend newscast which airs Saturdays and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. CDT.

Before joining Telemundo Network in 2016, he was a co-anchor for Telemundo 52 Los Angeles/KVEA from 2013 to 2017. Vaqueiro also served as a Telemundo news correspondent in Mexico for Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste and has collaborated with MSNBC as a contributor.

The newscast will move into slot previously held by Telemundo Deportes’ studio show Titulares y Más, hosted by Ana Jurka and Karim Mendiburu. Titulares y Más will now air in its new time slot at 12 a.m. ET during the week, while Zona Mixta, the weekend edition, will continue on its regular scheduled slot at 11 p.m. ET (or following local news).

