Telemundo Is Expanding to 12 Hours of Continuous Live Daytime News Programming

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, and a growing demand for live content while at home, Telemundo has decided to ramp up its live daytime news programming to 12 consecutive hours, Monday through Friday, beginning this coming Monday, April 13.

Telemundo owned stations in Los Angeles, New York and Miami already deliver live, early morning newscasts starting at 5 a.m. ET/PT, while Telemundo owned station in Philadelphia delivers morning news at 6 a.m.ET.

The highlight of this expansion revolves around the network’s morning show Un Nuevo Dia, which is expanding to 4 1/2 hours from 7-11:30 a.m. ET, in order to handle this mountain of news.

Following Un Nuevo Dia, at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 CT, local markets continue with the local lifestyle and entertainment show Acceso Total, followed by the local news at 12 p.m./11 a.m. CT.

Noticias Mediodía with Paulina Sodi begins at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT with more news updates on the COVID-19 crisis.

At 1:30 p.m./12:30 CT, Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan co-host a new afternoon show En Casa con Telemundo, which brings viewers positive and entertaining stories meant to “inspire, motivate and strengthen the whole family throughout the quarantine.”

At 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT, Telemundo will air show business and celebrity-focused news program Suelta La Sopa.

Beginning at 3 p.m. ET will be a special two-hour edition of Al Rojo Vivo. The first hour will be fully dedicated to COVID-19, followed by a second hour with the usual updates and human stories with a team of collaborators across the nation. Al Rojo Vivo traditionally airs weekdays from 4-5 p.m. ET.

At 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT is Telemundo local news in most of the network’s top markets.

The 12-hour live news schedule wraps with the network’s flagship evening newscast Noticias Telemundo at 6:30 p.m./5:30 p.m. CT, anchored by José Díaz-Balart.

