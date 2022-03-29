Ted Turner Is CNN+’s Very First Subscriber

CNN+ officially debuted Tuesday morning at 12:01 a.m. ET, and the first person to have access to the platform was…Ted Turner, of course!

CNN+ boss Andrew Morse confirmed the news Monday evening at the CNN+ launch party in New York.

“When Ted Turner founded CNN, he harnessed the latest in cable and satellite technology to fundamentally change the way people watched the news,” said Morse. “We are honored that he is celebrating this new chapter in CNN history with us and is the very first subscriber of CNN+.”

A cable television icon, Turner, 83, launched the Cable News Network (CNN) on June 1, 1980. He sold CNN and its parent company Turner Broadcasting to Time Warner in 1996 for $7.5 billion. Turner became Time Warner’s largest shareholder and was given the job of overseeing Time Warner’s cable networks division as its vice chairman. He exited the company in 2000.

These days, Turner, an iconic philanthropist and environmentalist, spends most of his time at his sprawling ranch in Montana. He is the second-largest landowner in the U.S., only behind John Malone, who, ironically, will be the largest stakeholder in the new Warner Bros. Discovery company.

Turner won the Emmy Award for lifetime achievement in Sept. 2015.