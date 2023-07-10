Tech Journalist Jo Ling Kent Jumps to CBS News After 6 Years at NBC News

CBS News has signed NBC News technology journalist Jo Ling Kent to take on a similar role at its organization.

Kent has been named senior business and technology correspondent for CBS News, and brings to the role 15 years of experience covering the intersection of tech and business in the U.S., as well as the emergence of China as a global economic power. She’ll report for all CBS News programs and platforms starting later this summer, where she’ll add to the division’s existing reporting on global economics, including everything from personal finance and consumer trends to the Federal Reserve and the World Bank.

“Jo Ling has reported on artificial intelligence’s impact on our lives, viral disinformation, social media privacy issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chain,” said CBS News and Stations president and co-head Neeraj Khemlani said in a statement. “She’s also led investigations into the conditions of workers at Amazon’s warehouses and Facebook’s impact on the 2016 elections. We look forward to having her on our team.”

Kent added, “I’m excited and honored to join the legendary team of journalists at CBS News. With the world changing faster than ever, there’s no better place than CBS News for original reporting and compelling storytelling on the most transformative tech, business and economic issues of our time.”

Kent spent six years as the business and tech correspondent for all NBC News and MSNBC platforms, where her reporting earned an Edward R. Murrow Award and three Emmy nominations.

From 2013 to 2016, Kent covered major tech companies and startups as a correspondent and podcast host for Fox Business Network.

Earlier, she was an investigative and general assignment reporter at NBC Connecticut, where she was part of the news team that earned a Peabody for coverage of the Sandy Hook school shooting. She also covered the 2012 presidential race as a campaign embed reporter for NBC News.

Kent began her career in Beijing, China as a digital reporter in ABC News’ Beijing bureau and then as an associate producer at CNN.