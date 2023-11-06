Team ABC News Completes New York City Marathon Relay

The TCS New York City Marathon is a big deal at ABC. The company’s (and the country’s) most-watched local station WABC has long had broadcast rights to the event, and this year, several ABC News national anchors and correspondents completed the 26.2-mile marathon as a relay supporting the New York Road Runners Team for Kids.

Eleven ABC Newsers, including GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts, correspondent Will Reeve, chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, GMA executive producer Simone Swink, GMA3 co-anchor DeMarco Morgan, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir, and ABC News president Kim Godwin teamed up to run the relay on Sunday.

GMA devoted a segment this morning to Team ABC News’ participation in yesterday’s event. Take a look: