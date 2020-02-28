TD Ameritrade Sponsors Fox Business’ Commercial-Free Coverage of Dow Jones Nosedive

Over the past 3 days, FBN’s Liz Claman has been delivering uninterrupted coverage of how coronavirus outbreak has been hurting the stock market.

According to Variety, TD Ameritrade (which ironically has a business news network of its own) has sponsored ad-free blocks during Claman’s 3 p.m. program, The Claman Countdown, from Tuesday-Thursday this week.

As you can see below, a TD Ameritrade graphic can be seen on the screen for much of her show. Here’s Tuesday, for example:

Why go ad-free?

“When you go to a Marvel movie at the most crucial moment, you don’t expect to see a commercial and have the action stop,” Claman told Variety on Thursday. “On days like these, people are tuning in to us for the most important information.”

FBN and TD Ameritrade have a deal in place making the high-profile financial services firm is a top sponsor of the network’s breaking news coverage. However, instead of buying ad time during a program, it will buy on-screen time.

Claman says she finds breaking news coverage and going without a break “exhausting but exhilarating,” adding, “I can’t stop and refocus, but it doesn’t matter. I have a whole team behind me. I don’t look at it as a problem.”

Claman believes it’s a great move for the network as well. “It does enable us to make a few bucks and it enables us to be the one you don’t turn away from.”

We hear The Claman Countdown will go ad break-free for a 4th consecutive day.

