Scripps announced Wednesday morning that Tamron Hall will host a new, weekly true-crime series on Court TV, Someone They Knew…With Tamron Hall. The new series will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET premiering Jan. 9, 2022. Each episode will follow the path from victim to verdict and will explore how, when it comes to murder, it is rare for there to be no prior connection between the killer and the deceased. According to Scripps, Someone They Knew… will dissect all the elements, starting from when the two first crossed paths, to the moment a jury must decide what really happened.

Hall currently hosts a self-titled ABC News daytime talk show that has been syndicated by Disney-ABC since its launch in fall of 2019. She is no stranger to the true crime genre. During her NBC News days as co-host of Today’s 9 a.m. hour and MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall, she also served as host of Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall on Investigation Discovery, a show which took an in-depth look at crimes that shocked the nation.