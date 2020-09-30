Tamron Hall on Changing Executive Producers: ‘To Become a Success … You Have to Grow’

Tamron Hall kicked off Season 2 of her Disney-ABC syndicated daytime TV show on Sept. 14. The show looks a lot different than it did when it launched a year ago: it now has a virtual audience due to the pandemic and a new showrunner/executive producer in Candi Carter. The former View executive producer joined Tamron Hall in March, replacing another View alum: co-creator Bill Geddie, who exited Hall’s show early this year.

The behind-the-scenes change was “the reflection of what you do when you want to make something better, when you want to have your voice connect in the way you see and feel it,” Hall said Tuesday at a virtual press conference.

“For me, the personnel changes that we experienced is like any other startup, where you just keep nicking away at it,” Hall continued. “If I had started out last year thinking, ‘The work is done. It’s great. It’s finished,’ you would say, ‘What hubris. Oh my God, this ego, this kid who thinks she can just come in and be a daytime success.’ To become a success, you have to listen. You have to grow, no matter what you do.”

Hall, who co-hosted Today’s third hour from 2014-17 after joining MSNBC and NBC in 2007, said she has often relied on her cable news background for several interviews she’s conducted on her daytime show.

“I was in cable news for 10 years. And while it was rewarding in many ways, it was a learning experience for me in how to allow people to say who they are and be who they are,” she said, mentioning a recent anti-masker guest.

For that episode, “I didn’t want to talk about the science. What I did want to talk about is the heart,” Hall said. “It was about wherever you stand. Do you walk into a store and berate an 18‑year‑old child? And I felt that the best way we could have that conversation was not a cable news crossfire battle. It was, ‘Who are you? What is your heart in this difficult time?’

“So, I take a deep breath. I don’t have to agree with that person, but I’m also not there to beat them down,” Hall continued. “But yes, it does take patience, and it’s something that I learned out of mistakes made in my life as a cable news journalist—things I don’t regret, but things I do very differently now.”

Comments