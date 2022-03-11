Symone Sanders’ New MSNBC Show Will Debut Saturday, May 7 at 4 PM

Today at South By Southwest, MSNBC President Rashida Jones and former White House adviser Symone Sanders announced the debut of Sanders’ new MSNBC show, Symone on Saturday, May 7 at 4 p.m. ET.

Symone will air live Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC in the 4 p.m. ET hour, and stream Mondays and Tuesdays on the MSNBC hub on Peacock.

“I’m all about reaching the ‘nonpolitical group chats.’ They exist. I have lots of friends that the only thing they know about politics is what I put on my Instagram every day,” Sanders said during NBC News’ South By panel. “When the news reaches those folks – the nonpolitical group chats – that’s when we’ve broken through.”

On her new show, Sanders will give an inside look at Washington politics as Americans begin to look ahead for the 2022 midterm elections. The show will explore issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race and feature interviews with top government officials, scholars, and thought leaders.

Before joining MSNBC, Sanders served as chief spokesperson and senior advisor to vp Kamala Harris. She joined the White House from Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, on which she served as a senior adviser. Sanders was the national press secretary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ 2016 presidential campaign, and spent time as a CNN political analyst after Sen. Sanders bowed out in 2016.

In addition, MSNBC announced that Catherine Snyder will serve as executive producer of the program. Based in Washington, D.C., Snyder is currently the managing editor of WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington D.C. affiliate.

Snyder is no stranger to national news, however. She helped launch Mad Money with Jim Cramer on CNBC in 2005, and spent three years at MSNBC (1997-2000) as a line producer for several dayside news programs and live breaking news coverage.

The news about the launch was shared during SXSW’s Featured Session: The Future of News is Now where Sanders was joined onstage by the aforementioned Jones, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim, NBC News Now Anchor Hallie Jackson, and Today’s Al Roker as the group discussed how NBCU News Group’s three distinct streaming networks and how they compliment the linear networks.