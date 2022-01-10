Symone Sanders, Former Chief Spokesperson to VP Harris, Is Joining MSNBC as Host of Linear and Streaming Shows

NBC News has announced that Symone Sanders, formerly the chief spokesperson and senior advisor to vp Kamala Harris, is joining MSNBC and The Choice on Peacock this spring as a host, fill-in anchor and writer.

Sanders left the Biden administration at the end of last year and is returning to television news. She was a political analyst for CNN prior to joining Joe Biden‘s 2020 presidential campaign.

The details are few for Sanders’ new MSNBC shows. NBC News has yet to announce the launch date, timeslot, show title or producing team for either the linear program or the streaming one. However, we do know that her MSNBC linear program will air on weekends and her show on streaming will be featured alongside original programming hosted by Zerlina Maxwell, Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin on The Choice from MSNBC.

In addition to having the opportunity to host shows across multiple platforms, Sanders will also serve as a fill-in anchor and write for MSNBC.com.

Rarely does a network sign a new talent to host a show on multiple platforms right out of the gate, but MSNBC is obviously very confident that Sanders represents the present and future for the network (she’s only 31). This move serves as a prime example of what 2022 will look like at NBC News (and frankly, at many other news networks going forward): An increasing number of on-air talent will host shows on linear and streaming alike.

Sanders joined the White House from Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, on which she served as a senior adviser. She was also the national press secretary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ 2016 presidential campaign.