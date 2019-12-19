Police Athletic League Honors Suzanne Scott at Its 2019 Women of the Year Luncheon

Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott has been honored by Police Athletic League as one of its 2019 Women of the Year. Scott was feted earlier today during the organization’s annual awards luncheon at New York’s Pierre Hotel. Joan McPhee, a partner at law firm Ropes & Gray was also honored.

A significant number of Fox Newsers turned out to support their boss, including Maria Bartiromo, Harris Faulkner, Ainsley Earhardt, Jennifer Griffin, Shannon Bream, Jeanine Pirro, Juan Williams, Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, as well as FNC president/exec editor Jay Wallace, and FBN president Lauren Petterson.

“At our Thanksgiving dinner this year we went around the table… the kids and adults answering all the same question and playing some games,” Scott said. “One question that stood with me was the question asked…who is your hero? My answer to this question was people who serve whether it be in uniform in the military, first responders, law enforcement and volunteers.”

Scott added:

I am grateful for my work, as both a CEO and as a parent. There are many parents here, and I know we all share the same simple dreams for our kids… that they’re happy, and healthy, make friends, and have opportunities. And that’s part of why I admire the work of the Police Athletic League. You create those opportunities. You turn potential dead ends into open doors, and you show kids a path and how to reach their dreams. And when you do that, you create a new group of future leaders, who give back to our community. It is a cycle with success measured in generations, and it has served this city well for more than a hundred years. I was recently lucky to see one of the PAL operations first-hand. Last month, I toured the Harlem PAL Center. PAL executive director Frederick Watts and Jennie Bonilla who are here today, walked us through the facility there and we had a little time to hear about the terrific work that people like Jamilah Clark, Ian Houk, and Kenard Lewis are doing there. These people are really making a difference and it came across how much they care about their community and about these kids. It has always been a priority for Fox News to highlight the strength, the service, and the sacrifice of law enforcement. Of those who put on a uniform every day, to confront our nightmares, to comfort our weakest, to lift up those in need… and to befriend and teach our children. We try to spotlight their work across our platforms, reaching hundreds of millions of people each month. This includes our morning show Fox & Friends through our prime time line up – Fox News has a long tradition of honoring the finest among us…the first responders, who run toward danger, and put their lives on the line every single day.”

Comments