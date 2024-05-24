Super Size Me Director Morgan Spurlock Dies at 53

Documentary filmmaker and CNN docuseries host Morgan Spurlock has died at age 53 from complications of cancer. Spurlock’s family confirmed his passing on Friday.

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” Craig Spurlock said in a statement. “Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

Spurlock entered the cultural conversation in a big way 20 years ago when his documentary Super Size Me debuted at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival and instantly made national headlines. Like Michael Moore before him, Spurlock positioned himself as a kind of citizen journalist within the documentary space, both reporting on and becoming part of the story.

In fact, Spurlock directly credited Moore with his career in a 2012 interview with Mediabistro. “If wasn’t for Michael Moore, Super Size Me would never even have made it to theaters. I wouldn’t really get to tell the stories in the way that I get to tell them.”

In the case of Super Size Me, the story involved the health risks associated with a steady diet of fast food. Spurlock subjected himself to a 30-day diet of super-sized McDonald’s meals and documented the findings in real time.

Released in theaters just before the social media age began in earnest, Super Size Me was a kind of reported video diary that blurred the line between news and entertainment. As such, it reached an audience outside of the typical documentary crowd, ultimately grossing over $20 million worldwide when it opened in general release.

Spurlock followed up Super Size Me with the FX docuseries 30 Days, which found him creating and documenting month-long life changes for other people. Those life changes included sending a devout Christian to live with a Muslim family, assigning an avid hunter to work for PETA and sentencing himself to a 30-day stint behind bars.

In 2008, Spurlock returned to the big screen with Where In the World Is Osama Bin Laden?, a globetrotting account of his efforts to locate the then-hidden mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (It was later reported that the al-Qaeda leader—who was located and killed by U.S. forces in 2011—owned a copy of the film.)

Subsequent projects included The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, which explored the long, varied and hilarious history of product placement in entertainment, and the CNN series Morgan Spurlock Inside Man, where he tackled such topics as AI and disruption-focused tech companies like AirBnB.

Spurlock stepped away from the public spotlight in 2017 after publicly admitting to a history of sexual misconduct. His last film was the 2017 sequel Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, which had its release delayed until 2019 following his admission.

“I am part of the problem,” he wrote in a 2017 blog post. “I’m someone who consistently hurts those closest to me. From my wife, to my friends, to my family, to my partners and co-workers. I have helped create a world of disrespect through my own actions.”

The legacy of Super Size Me and Spurlock’s other documentaries arguably lives on in the kinds of personal and personality-led independent journalism that currently exists on YouTube. “There were people who… called it ‘Jackass journalism,'” Spurlock told Interview magazine in 2014. “Here was something that combined that insane, watching people do something crazy and asinine [style] with real, proper journalism documentary filmmaking.”