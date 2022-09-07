Sunday, Sept. 4 Scoreboard: Fox News’ The Big Sunday Show Outperformed Primetime Cable News in Demo

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 136 | CNN: 77 | MSNBC: 49
Prime: FNC: 78 | CNN: 65 | MSNBC: 50
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
119
|Newsroom:
84
|Sanders:
65
|5PM
|SunShow:
145
|Newsroom:
91
|Sharpton:
41
|6PM
|Report:
114
|Newsroom:
78
|AmerVoices:
52
|7PM
|Gowdy:
79
|Newsroom:
111
|AmerVoices:
67
|8PM
|Levin:
84
|CNNFilm:
58
|Hasan:
63
|9PM
|Hilton:
82
|CNNFilm:
76
|Mohyeldin:
50
|10PM
|Gwdy:
66
|’80s:
62
|MSNBCFilm:
36
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
86
|’80s:
70
|MSNBCFilm:
36
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.002 | CNN: 465 | MSNBC: 437
Prime: FNC: 1.056 | CNN: 295 | MSNBC: 446
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
767
|Newsroom:
543
|Sanders:
410
|5PM
|SunShow:
1.096
|Newsroom:
692
|Sharpton:
468
|6PM
|Report:
1.024
|Newsroom:
578
|AmerVoices:
457
|7PM
|Gowdy:
1.205
|Newsroom:
591
|AmerVoices:
415
|8PM
|Levin:
1.447
|CNNFilm:
285
|Hasan:
531
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.043
|CNNFilm:
300
|Mohyeldin:
559
|10PM
|Gwdy:
678
|’80s:
301
|MSNBCFilm:
248
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
634
|’80s:
295
|MSNBCFilm:
166