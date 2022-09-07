Ratings

Sunday, Sept. 4 Scoreboard: Fox News’ The Big Sunday Show Outperformed Primetime Cable News in Demo

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 136 | CNN: 77 | MSNBC: 49
Prime: FNC: 78 | CNN: 65 | MSNBC: 50

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
119		 Newsroom:
84		 Sanders:
65
5PM SunShow:
145		 Newsroom:
91		 Sharpton:
41
6PM Report:
114		 Newsroom:
78		 AmerVoices:
52
7PM Gowdy:
79		 Newsroom:
111		 AmerVoices:
67
8PM Levin:
84		 CNNFilm:
58		 Hasan:
63
9PM Hilton:
82		 CNNFilm:
76		 Mohyeldin:
50
10PM Gwdy:
66		 ’80s:
62		 MSNBCFilm:
36
11PM LifeLbrty:
86		 ’80s:
70		 MSNBCFilm:
36

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.002 | CNN: 465 | MSNBC: 437
Prime: FNC: 1.056 | CNN: 295 | MSNBC: 446

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
767		 Newsroom:
543		 Sanders:
410
5PM SunShow:
1.096		 Newsroom:
692		 Sharpton:
468
6PM Report:
1.024		 Newsroom:
578		 AmerVoices:
457
7PM Gowdy:
1.205		 Newsroom:
591		 AmerVoices:
415
8PM Levin:
1.447		 CNNFilm:
285		 Hasan:
531
9PM Hilton:
1.043		 CNNFilm:
300		 Mohyeldin:
559
10PM Gwdy:
678		 ’80s:
301		 MSNBCFilm:
248
11PM LifeLbrty:
634		 ’80s:
295		 MSNBCFilm:
166

 

