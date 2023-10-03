Ratings

Sunday, October 1 Scoreboard: Fox News and MSNBC Split First Place in Primetime

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 71 | CNN: 66 | MSNBC: 53
Prime: FNC: 58 | CNN: 59 | MSNBC: 62

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
54		 NwsrmAcosta:
38		 Sanders:
22
5PM Sat Nght:
46		 NwsrmAcosta:
58		 Sharpton:
34
6PM Report:
44		 NwsrmAcosta:
56		 Menendez:
48
7PM WeekendShow:
58		 NwsrmAcosta:
59		 Pski:
83
8PM Levin:
62		 NwsrmAcosta:
60		 Hasan:
72
9PM Gowdy:
58		 Jose Andres:
53		 Mohyeldin:
73
10PM Wknd Show:
55		 Srchng Itly:
63		 Amer Vces:
41
11PM LifeLbrty:
52		 Jse Andrs:
58		 Hsn Show:
36

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: | CNN: | MSNBC:
Prime: FNC: | CNN: | MSNBC:

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
419		 NwsrmAcosta:
262		 Sanders:
375
5PM Sat Nght:
399		 NwsrmAcosta:
420		 Sharpton:
473
6PM Report:
690		 NwsrmAcosta:
419		 Menendez:
502
7PM WeekendShow:
913		 NwsrmAcosta:
420		 Pski:
603
8PM Levin:
1.179		 NwsrmAcosta:
409		 Hasan:
617
9PM Gowdy:
870		 Jose Andres:
353		 Mohyeldin:
658
10PM WkndShow:
608		 Srchng Itly:
258		 Amer Vces:
535
11PM LifeLbrty:
484		 Jse Andrs:
155		 Hsn Show:
457

 

