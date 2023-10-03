Sunday, October 1 Scoreboard: Fox News and MSNBC Split First Place in Primetime

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 71 | CNN: 66 | MSNBC: 53
Prime: FNC: 58 | CNN: 59 | MSNBC: 62
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
54
|NwsrmAcosta:
38
|Sanders:
22
|5PM
|Sat Nght:
46
|NwsrmAcosta:
58
|Sharpton:
34
|6PM
|Report:
44
|NwsrmAcosta:
56
|Menendez:
48
|7PM
|WeekendShow:
58
|NwsrmAcosta:
59
|Pski:
83
|8PM
|Levin:
62
|NwsrmAcosta:
60
|Hasan:
72
|9PM
|Gowdy:
58
|Jose Andres:
53
|Mohyeldin:
73
|10PM
|Wknd Show:
55
|Srchng Itly:
63
|Amer Vces:
41
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
52
|Jse Andrs:
58
|Hsn Show:
36
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Advertisement
Total Day: FNC: | CNN: | MSNBC:
Prime: FNC: | CNN: | MSNBC:
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
419
|NwsrmAcosta:
262
|Sanders:
375
|5PM
|Sat Nght:
399
|NwsrmAcosta:
420
|Sharpton:
473
|6PM
|Report:
690
|NwsrmAcosta:
419
|Menendez:
502
|7PM
|WeekendShow:
913
|NwsrmAcosta:
420
|Pski:
603
|8PM
|Levin:
1.179
|NwsrmAcosta:
409
|Hasan:
617
|9PM
|Gowdy:
870
|Jose Andres:
353
|Mohyeldin:
658
|10PM
|WkndShow:
608
|Srchng Itly:
258
|Amer Vces:
535
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
484
|Jse Andrs:
155
|Hsn Show:
457