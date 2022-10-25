Sunday, Oct. 23 Scoreboard: Fox News Posts Week-to-Week Gains at 8 and 9 PM

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 120 | CNN: 78 | MSNBC: 35
Prime: FNC: 117 | CNN: 92 | MSNBC: 38
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
77
|Newsroom:
76
|Sanders:
24
|5PM
|SunShow:
70
|Newsroom:
74
|Sharpton:
34
|6PM
|Report:
72
|Newsroom:
75
|Menendez:
29
|7PM
|Gowdy:
80
|Wallace:
59
|Menendez:
51
|8PM
|Levin:
138
|CNN Spcl:
73
|Hasan:
43
|9PM
|Hilton:
127
|Tucci:
118
|Mohyeldin:
42
|10PM
|Mdterms:
85
|Murdochs:
85
|Voices:
29
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
101
|CNN Spcl:
42
|Trng Point:
8
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.023 | CNN: 402 | MSNBC: 330
Prime: FNC: 1.259 | CNN: 454 | MSNBC: 359
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
640
|Newsroom:
427
|Sanders:
242
|5PM
|SunShow:
786
|Newsroom:
414
|Sharpton:
349
|6PM
|Report:
974
|Newsroom:
360
|Menendez:
307
|7PM
|Gowdy:
1.431
|Wallace:
410
|Menendez:
336
|8PM
|Levin:
1.647
|CNN Spcl:
399
|Hasan:
414
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.187
|Tucci:
597
|Mohyeldin:
350
|10PM
|Mdterms:
942
|Murdochs:
367
|Voices:
312
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
724
|CNN Spcl:
228
|Trng Point:
201