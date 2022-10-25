Ratings

Sunday, Oct. 23 Scoreboard: Fox News Posts Week-to-Week Gains at 8 and 9 PM

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 120 | CNN: 78 | MSNBC: 35
Prime: FNC: 117 | CNN: 92 | MSNBC: 38

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
77		 Newsroom:
76		 Sanders:
24
5PM SunShow:
70		 Newsroom:
74		 Sharpton:
34
6PM Report:
72		 Newsroom:
75		 Menendez:
29
7PM Gowdy:
80		 Wallace:
59		 Menendez:
51
8PM Levin:
138		 CNN Spcl:
73		 Hasan:
43
9PM Hilton:
127		 Tucci:
118		 Mohyeldin:
42
10PM Mdterms:
85		 Murdochs:
85		 Voices:
29
11PM LifeLbrty:
101		 CNN Spcl:
42		 Trng Point:
8

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.023 | CNN: 402 | MSNBC: 330
Prime: FNC: 1.259 | CNN: 454 | MSNBC: 359

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
640		 Newsroom:
427		 Sanders:
242
5PM SunShow:
786		 Newsroom:
414		 Sharpton:
349
6PM Report:
974		 Newsroom:
360		 Menendez:
307
7PM Gowdy:
1.431		 Wallace:
410		 Menendez:
336
8PM Levin:
1.647		 CNN Spcl:
399		 Hasan:
414
9PM Hilton:
1.187		 Tucci:
597		 Mohyeldin:
350
10PM Mdterms:
942		 Murdochs:
367		 Voices:
312
11PM LifeLbrty:
724		 CNN Spcl:
228		 Trng Point:
201

 

