Sunday, Oct. 16 Scoreboard: Fox News Wins A25-54 Demo; Maria Bartiromo Is Most-Watched Host of the Day

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 118 | CNN: 68 | MSNBC: 35
Prime: FNC: 97 | CNN: 79 | MSNBC: 31
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
51
|Newsroom:
64
|Sanders:
18
|5PM
|SunShow:
74
|Newsroom:
59
|Sharpton:
24
|6PM
|Report:
93
|Newsroom:
77
|Menendez:
20
|7PM
|Gowdy:
128
|Wallace:
78
|Menendez:
32
|8PM
|Levin:
97
|SrchngItly:
64
|Hasan:
34
|9PM
|Hilton:
84
|Tucci:
103
|Mohyeldin:
37
|10PM
|Mdterms:
110
|Murdochs:
69
|Voices:
21
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
113
|SrchngItly:
41
|Hsn:
16
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 999 | CNN: 432 | MSNBC: 388
Prime: FNC: 1.162 | CNN: 435 | MSNBC: 390
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
621
|Newsroom:
491
|Sanders:
276
|5PM
|SunShow:
946
|Newsroom:
486
|Sharpton:
324
|6PM
|Report:
941
|Newsroom:
467
|Menendez:
365
|7PM
|Gowdy:
1.393
|Wallace:
507
|Menendez:
348
|8PM
|Levin:
1.515
|SrchngItly:
312
|Hasan:
380
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.022
|Tucci:
602
|Mohyeldin:
420
|10PM
|Mdterms:
949
|Murdochs:
390
|Voices:
371
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
734
|SrchingItly:
210
|Hsn:
324