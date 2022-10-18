Ratings

Sunday, Oct. 16 Scoreboard: Fox News Wins A25-54 Demo; Maria Bartiromo Is Most-Watched Host of the Day

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 118 | CNN: 68 | MSNBC: 35
Prime: FNC: 97 | CNN: 79 | MSNBC: 31

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
51		 Newsroom:
64		 Sanders:
18
5PM SunShow:
74		 Newsroom:
59		 Sharpton:
24
6PM Report:
93		 Newsroom:
77		 Menendez:
20
7PM Gowdy:
128		 Wallace:
78		 Menendez:
32
8PM Levin:
97		 SrchngItly:
64		 Hasan:
34
9PM Hilton:
84		 Tucci:
103		 Mohyeldin:
37
10PM Mdterms:
110		 Murdochs:
69		 Voices:
21
11PM LifeLbrty:
113		 SrchngItly:
41		 Hsn:
16

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 999 | CNN: 432 | MSNBC: 388
Prime: FNC: 1.162 | CNN: 435 | MSNBC: 390

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
621		 Newsroom:
491		 Sanders:
276
5PM SunShow:
946		 Newsroom:
486		 Sharpton:
324
6PM Report:
941		 Newsroom:
467		 Menendez:
365
7PM Gowdy:
1.393		 Wallace:
507		 Menendez:
348
8PM Levin:
1.515		 SrchngItly:
312		 Hasan:
380
9PM Hilton:
1.022		 Tucci:
602		 Mohyeldin:
420
10PM Mdterms:
949		 Murdochs:
390		 Voices:
371
11PM LifeLbrty:
734		 SrchingItly:
210		 Hsn:
324

 

