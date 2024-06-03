Sunday, May 26 Evening Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Takes Second in Total Primetime Viewers

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 96 | CNN: 69 | MSNBC: 43
Prime: FNC: 77 | CNN: 78 | MSNBC: 38
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
86
|Whitfield:
75
|Prime:
41
|5PM
|Failla:
66
|CNN Newsroom:
67
|Sharpton:
39
|6PM
|Scott:
59
|CNN Newsroom:
67
|Capehart:
26
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
91
|CNN Newsroom:
68
|Reid:
17
|8PM
|Levin:
77
|The 80s:
53
|Maddow & Hayes:
54
|9PM
|Gowdy:
77
|The 80s:
83
|Maddow & Hayes:
39
|10PM
|Vietnam:
76
|The 90s:
99
|Turning Point:
22
|11PM
|Levin:
62
|The 90s:
92
|To End All War:
21
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 876 | CNN: 349| MSNBC: 418
Prime: FNC: 1.002 | CNN: 292 | MSNBC: 417
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
751
|Whitfield:
328
|Prime:
376
|5PM
|Saturday Night:
479
|CNN Newsroom:
361
|Sharpton:
405
|6PM
|Scott:
671
|CNN Newsroom:
402
|Capehart:
372
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
1.042
|CNN Newsroom:
379
|Reid:
238
|8PM
|Levin:
1.036
|The 80s:
260
|Maddow & Hayes:
527
|9PM
|Gowdy:
1.066
|The 80s:
322
|Maddow & Hayes:
481
|10PM
|Vietnam:
904
|The 90s:
296
|Turning Point:
244
|11PM
|Levin:
532
|The 90s:
234
|To End All War:
226