Sunday, May 26 Evening Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Takes Second in Total Primetime Viewers

By Mark Mwachiro 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 96 | CNN: 69 | MSNBC: 43
Prime: FNC: 77 | CNN: 78 | MSNBC: 38

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
86		 Whitfield:
75		 Prime:
41
5PM Failla:
66		 CNN Newsroom:
67		 Sharpton:
39
6PM Scott:
59		 CNN Newsroom:
67		 Capehart:
26
7PM Big Weekend:
91		 CNN Newsroom:
68		 Reid:
17
8PM Levin:
77		 The 80s:
53		 Maddow & Hayes:
54
9PM Gowdy:
77		 The 80s:
83		 Maddow & Hayes:
39
10PM Vietnam:
76		 The 90s:
99		 Turning Point:
22
11PM Levin:
62		 The 90s:
92		 To End All War:
21

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 876 | CNN: 349| MSNBC: 418
Prime: FNC: 1.002 | CNN: 292 | MSNBC: 417

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
751		 Whitfield:
328		 Prime:
376
5PM Saturday Night:
479		 CNN Newsroom:
361		 Sharpton:
405
6PM Scott:
671		 CNN Newsroom:
402		 Capehart:
372
7PM Big Weekend:
1.042		 CNN Newsroom:
379		 Reid:
238
8PM Levin:
1.036		 The 80s:
260		 Maddow & Hayes:
527
9PM Gowdy:
1.066		 The 80s:
322		 Maddow & Hayes:
481
10PM Vietnam:
904		 The 90s:
296		 Turning Point:
244
11PM Levin:
532		 The 90s:
234		 To End All War:
226

