Sunday, May 19 Scoreboard: CNN Finishes Second in Primetime in Demo

By Mark Mwachiro 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 105 | CNN: 67 | MSNBC: 35
Prime: FNC: 96 | CNN: 62 | MSNBC: 38

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
60		 Whitfield:
74		 Prime:
20
5PM Failla:
62		 CNN Newsroom:
81		 Sharpton:
28
6PM Scott:
55		 CNN Newsroom:
98		 Capehart:
28
7PM Big Weekend:
83		 CNN Newsroom:
95		 Ayman:
39
8PM Levin:
92		 The Whole Story:
67		 Ayman:
45
9PM Gowdy:
84		 How It Happened:
66		 Turning Point:
33
10PM Big Weekend:
110		 How It Happened:
53		 Trump Trial:
34
11PM Levin:
128		 CNN Newsroom:
98		 Ayman:
23

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 956 | CNN: 387 | MSNBC: 430
Prime: FNC: 1.147 | CNN: 397 | MSNBC: 363

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
738		 Whitfield:
405		 Prime:
416
5PM Saturday Night:
601		 CNN Newsroom:
474		 Sharpton:
495
6PM Scott:
944		 CNN Newsroom:
440		 Capehart:
436
7PM Big Weekend:
1.244		 CNN Newsroom:
429		 Ayman:
439
8PM Levin:
1.345		 The Whole Story:
461		 Ayman:
433
9PM Gowdy:
1.175		 How It Happened:
437		 Turning Point:
351
10PM Big Weekend:
922		 How It Happened:
292		 Trump Trial:
304
11PM Levin:
703		 CNN Newsroom:
385		 Ayman:
271

