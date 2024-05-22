Sunday, May 19 Scoreboard: CNN Finishes Second in Primetime in Demo

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 105 | CNN: 67 | MSNBC: 35
Prime: FNC: 96 | CNN: 62 | MSNBC: 38
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
60
|Whitfield:
74
|Prime:
20
|5PM
|Failla:
62
|CNN Newsroom:
81
|Sharpton:
28
|6PM
|Scott:
55
|CNN Newsroom:
98
|Capehart:
28
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
83
|CNN Newsroom:
95
|Ayman:
39
|8PM
|Levin:
92
|The Whole Story:
67
|Ayman:
45
|9PM
|Gowdy:
84
|How It Happened:
66
|Turning Point:
33
|10PM
|Big Weekend:
110
|How It Happened:
53
|Trump Trial:
34
|11PM
|Levin:
128
|CNN Newsroom:
98
|Ayman:
23
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 956 | CNN: 387 | MSNBC: 430
Prime: FNC: 1.147 | CNN: 397 | MSNBC: 363
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
738
|Whitfield:
405
|Prime:
416
|5PM
|Saturday Night:
601
|CNN Newsroom:
474
|Sharpton:
495
|6PM
|Scott:
944
|CNN Newsroom:
440
|Capehart:
436
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
1.244
|CNN Newsroom:
429
|Ayman:
439
|8PM
|Levin:
1.345
|The Whole Story:
461
|Ayman:
433
|9PM
|Gowdy:
1.175
|How It Happened:
437
|Turning Point:
351
|10PM
|Big Weekend:
922
|How It Happened:
292
|Trump Trial:
304
|11PM
|Levin:
703
|CNN Newsroom:
385
|Ayman:
271