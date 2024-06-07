CNN | Fox News | MSNBC | Ratings

Sunday, June 2 Evening Cable News Ratings: Fox’s Trey Gowdy Is First in Total Viewers at 9 p.m.

By Mark Mwachiro 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 124 | CNN: 74 | MSNBC: 50
Prime: FNC: 167 | CNN: 84 | MSNBC: 52

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
55		 CNN Newsroom:
67		 Prime:
26
5PM Failla:
70		 CNN Newsroom:
87		 Sharpton:
33
6PM Scott:
80		 CNN Newsroom:
75		 Capehart:
34
7PM Big Weekend:
113		 CNN Newsroom:
93		 Ayman:
44
8PM Levin:
147		 Whole Story:
86		 Ayman:
42
9PM Gowdy:
174		 Violent Earth:
98		 Prosecuting Trump:
71
10PM Big Weekend:
179		 Secrets & Spies:
68		 Melber:
43
11PM Levin:
117		 Whole Story:
70		 Prosecuting Trump:
34

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.048 | CNN: 411| MSNBC: 557
Prime: FNC: 1.423 | CNN: 458 | MSNBC: 668

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
870		 CNN Newsroom:
463		 Prime:
506
5PM Saturday Night:
662		 CNN Newsroom:
584		 Sharpton:
556
6PM Scott:
910		 CNN Newsroom:
463		 Capehart:
516
7PM Big Weekend:
1.226		 CNN Newsroom:
426		 Ayman:
523
8PM Levin:
1.573		 Whole Story:
464		 Ayman:
525
9PM Gowdy:
1.580		 Violent Earth:
524		 Prosecuting Trump:
902
10PM Big Weekend:
1.116		 Secret & Spies:
384		 Melber:
577
11PM Levin:
719		 Whole Story:
282		 Prosecuting Trump:
441

