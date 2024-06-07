Sunday, June 2 Evening Cable News Ratings: Fox’s Trey Gowdy Is First in Total Viewers at 9 p.m.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 124 | CNN: 74 | MSNBC: 50
Prime: FNC: 167 | CNN: 84 | MSNBC: 52
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
55
|CNN Newsroom:
67
|Prime:
26
|5PM
|Failla:
70
|CNN Newsroom:
87
|Sharpton:
33
|6PM
|Scott:
80
|CNN Newsroom:
75
|Capehart:
34
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
113
|CNN Newsroom:
93
|Ayman:
44
|8PM
|Levin:
147
|Whole Story:
86
|Ayman:
42
|9PM
|Gowdy:
174
|Violent Earth:
98
|Prosecuting Trump:
71
|10PM
|Big Weekend:
179
|Secrets & Spies:
68
|Melber:
43
|11PM
|Levin:
117
|Whole Story:
70
|Prosecuting Trump:
34
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Advertisement
Total Day: FNC: 1.048 | CNN: 411| MSNBC: 557
Prime: FNC: 1.423 | CNN: 458 | MSNBC: 668
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
870
|CNN Newsroom:
463
|Prime:
506
|5PM
|Saturday Night:
662
|CNN Newsroom:
584
|Sharpton:
556
|6PM
|Scott:
910
|CNN Newsroom:
463
|Capehart:
516
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
1.226
|CNN Newsroom:
426
|Ayman:
523
|8PM
|Levin:
1.573
|Whole Story:
464
|Ayman:
525
|9PM
|Gowdy:
1.580
|Violent Earth:
524
|Prosecuting Trump:
902
|10PM
|Big Weekend:
1.116
|Secret & Spies:
384
|Melber:
577
|11PM
|Levin:
719
|Whole Story:
282
|Prosecuting Trump:
441