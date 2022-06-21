Sunday, June 19 Scoreboard: Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom Telecast Lifts CNN to No. 1 Among Adults 25-54

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 122 | CNN: 80 | MSNBC: 42
Prime: FNC: 120 | CNN: 200 | MSNBC: 38
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
77
|Newsroom:
44
|Sanders:
40
|5PM
|SunShow:
101
|Newsroom:
49
|Sharpton:
40
|6PM
|Report:
94
|Newsroom:
50
|Vossoughian:
35
|7PM
|Gowdy:
114
|Juneteenth:
94
|Mohyeldin:
25
|8PM
|Levin:
130
|Juneteenth:
166
|Hasan:
25
|9PM
|Hilton:
124
|Juneteenth:
208
|Mohyeldin:
35
|10PM
|DuckFmly:
105
|Juneteenth:
225
|MS Spcl:
53
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
63
|Juneteenth:
103
|Hsn Show:
33
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 950 | CNN: 377 | MSNBC: 353
Prime: FNC: 1.172 | CNN: 691 | MSNBC: 358
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
588
|Newsroom:
311
|Sanders:
370
|5PM
|SunShow:
798
|Newsroom:
335
|Sharpton:
416
|6PM
|Report:
780
|Newsroom:
278
|Voices:
321
|7PM
|Gowdy:
1.219
|Juneteenth:
339
|Mohyeldin:
342
|8PM
|Levin:
1.524
|Juneteenth:
558
|Hasan:
371
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.141
|Juneteenth:
729
|Mohyeldin:
406
|10PM
|DuckFmly:
852
|Juneteenth:
785
|MS Spcl:
298
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
567
|Juneteenth:
408
|Hsn Show:
244