Ratings

Sunday, June 19 Scoreboard: Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom Telecast Lifts CNN to No. 1 Among Adults 25-54

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 122 | CNN: 80 | MSNBC: 42
Prime: FNC: 120 | CNN: 200 | MSNBC: 38

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
77		 Newsroom:
44		 Sanders:
40
5PM SunShow:
101		 Newsroom:
49		 Sharpton:
40
6PM Report:
94		 Newsroom:
50		 Vossoughian:
35
7PM Gowdy:
114		 Juneteenth:
94		 Mohyeldin:
25
8PM Levin:
130		 Juneteenth:
166		 Hasan:
25
9PM Hilton:
124		 Juneteenth:
208		 Mohyeldin:
35
10PM DuckFmly:
105		 Juneteenth:
225		 MS Spcl:
53
11PM LifeLbrty:
63		 Juneteenth:
103		 Hsn Show:
33

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 950 | CNN: 377 | MSNBC: 353
Prime: FNC: 1.172 | CNN: 691 | MSNBC: 358

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
588		 Newsroom:
311		 Sanders:
370
5PM SunShow:
798		 Newsroom:
335		 Sharpton:
416
6PM Report:
780		 Newsroom:
278		 Voices:
321
7PM Gowdy:
1.219		 Juneteenth:
339		 Mohyeldin:
342
8PM Levin:
1.524		 Juneteenth:
558		 Hasan:
371
9PM Hilton:
1.141		 Juneteenth:
729		 Mohyeldin:
406
10PM DuckFmly:
852		 Juneteenth:
785		 MS Spcl:
298
11PM LifeLbrty:
567		 Juneteenth:
408		 Hsn Show:
244

 

