Sunday, June 12 Scoreboard: Mark Levin Remains No. 1 in Primetime

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 159 | CNN: 81 | MSNBC: 33
Prime: FNC: 176 | CNN: 136 | MSNBC: 34
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
94
|Newsroom:
98
|Sanders:
31
|5PM
|SunShow:
100
|Newsroom:
87
|Sharpton:
28
|6PM
|Report:
139
|Newsroom:
55
|Voices:
32
|7PM
|Gowdy:
189
|Newsroom:
73
|Voices:
36
|8PM
|Levin:
215
|CNNSpclRprt:
148
|Hasan:
42
|9PM
|Hilton:
161
|Watergate:
151
|Mohyeldin:
40
|10PM
|FNC Spcl:
153
|Watergate:
110
|DvlsAdvcte:
19
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
113
|CNNSpclRprt:
95
|DvlsAdvcte:
17
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.103 | CNN: 482 | MSNBC: 371
Prime: FNC: 1.356 | CNN: 734 | MSNBC: 374
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
709
|Newsroom:
524
|Sanders:
430
|5PM
|SunShow:
925
|Newsroom:
591
|Sharpton:
443
|6PM
|Report:
1.015
|Newsroom:
412
|Voices:
371
|7PM
|Gowdy:
1.359
|Newsroom:
372
|Voices:
342
|8PM
|Levin:
1.675
|CNNSpclRprt:
675
|Hasan:
397
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.377
|Watergate:
780
|Mohyeldin:
495
|10PM
|FNC Spcl:
1.018
|Watergate:
748
|DvlsAdvcte:
232
|11PM
|LifeLbrty:
759
|CNNSpclRprt:
363
|DvlsAdvcte:
150