Sunday, June 12 Scoreboard: Mark Levin Remains No. 1 in Primetime

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 159 | CNN: 81 | MSNBC: 33
Prime: FNC: 176 | CNN: 136 | MSNBC: 34

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
94		 Newsroom:
98		 Sanders:
31
5PM SunShow:
100		 Newsroom:
87		 Sharpton:
28
6PM Report:
139		 Newsroom:
55		 Voices:
32
7PM Gowdy:
189		 Newsroom:
73		 Voices:
36
8PM Levin:
215		 CNNSpclRprt:
148		 Hasan:
42
9PM Hilton:
161		 Watergate:
151		 Mohyeldin:
40
10PM FNC Spcl:
153		 Watergate:
110		 DvlsAdvcte:
19
11PM LifeLbrty:
113		 CNNSpclRprt:
95		 DvlsAdvcte:
17

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.103 | CNN: 482 | MSNBC: 371
Prime: FNC: 1.356 | CNN: 734 | MSNBC: 374

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
709		 Newsroom:
524		 Sanders:
430
5PM SunShow:
925		 Newsroom:
591		 Sharpton:
443
6PM Report:
1.015		 Newsroom:
412		 Voices:
371
7PM Gowdy:
1.359		 Newsroom:
372		 Voices:
342
8PM Levin:
1.675		 CNNSpclRprt:
675		 Hasan:
397
9PM Hilton:
1.377		 Watergate:
780		 Mohyeldin:
495
10PM FNC Spcl:
1.018		 Watergate:
748		 DvlsAdvcte:
232
11PM LifeLbrty:
759		 CNNSpclRprt:
363		 DvlsAdvcte:
150

 

