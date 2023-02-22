Ratings

Sunday, Feb. 19 Scoreboard: CNN Is No. 1 in A25-54 Demo During Primetime

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 119 | CNN: 83 | MSNBC: 34
Prime: FNC: 106 | CNN: 118 | MSNBC: 34

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
82		 Newsroom:
99		 Sanders:
23
5PM SunShow:
93		 Newsroom:
111		 Sharpton:
37
6PM J. Scott:
100		 Newsroom:
112		 Amr Voices:
29
7PM Gowdy:
117		 Wallace:
87		 Amr Voices:
36
8PM Levin:
127		 Newsroom:
111		 Hasan:
34
9PM Hilton:
107		 LowCountry:
119		 Mohyeldin:
36
10PM Gwdy:
83		 LowCountry:
125		 TruthIsntTruth:
31
11PM Lvin:
67		 PrtsUnkwn:
56		 Hsn Show:
22

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 969 | CNN: 483 | MSNBC: 409
Prime: FNC: 1.126 | CNN: 609 | MSNBC: 552

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
725		 Newsroom:
559		 Sanders:
333
5PM SunShow:
950		 Newsroom:
638		 Sharpton:
432
6PM J. Scott:
1.063		 Newsroom:
611		 Amr Voices:
403
7PM Gowdy:
1.503		 Wallace:
582		 Amr Voices:
471
8PM Levin:
1.458		 Newsroom:
517		 Hasan:
482
9PM Hilton:
1.082		 LowCountry:
616		 Mohyeldin:
536
10PM Gwdy:
839		 LowCountry:
693		 TruthIsntTruth:
637
11PM Lvin:
634		 PrtsUnkwn:
347		 Hsn Show:
360

 

