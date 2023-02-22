Sunday, Feb. 19 Scoreboard: CNN Is No. 1 in A25-54 Demo During Primetime

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 119 | CNN: 83 | MSNBC: 34
Prime: FNC: 106 | CNN: 118 | MSNBC: 34
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
82
|Newsroom:
99
|Sanders:
23
|5PM
|SunShow:
93
|Newsroom:
111
|Sharpton:
37
|6PM
|J. Scott:
100
|Newsroom:
112
|Amr Voices:
29
|7PM
|Gowdy:
117
|Wallace:
87
|Amr Voices:
36
|8PM
|Levin:
127
|Newsroom:
111
|Hasan:
34
|9PM
|Hilton:
107
|LowCountry:
119
|Mohyeldin:
36
|10PM
|Gwdy:
83
|LowCountry:
125
|TruthIsntTruth:
31
|11PM
|Lvin:
67
|PrtsUnkwn:
56
|Hsn Show:
22
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 969 | CNN: 483 | MSNBC: 409
Prime: FNC: 1.126 | CNN: 609 | MSNBC: 552
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
725
|Newsroom:
559
|Sanders:
333
|5PM
|SunShow:
950
|Newsroom:
638
|Sharpton:
432
|6PM
|J. Scott:
1.063
|Newsroom:
611
|Amr Voices:
403
|7PM
|Gowdy:
1.503
|Wallace:
582
|Amr Voices:
471
|8PM
|Levin:
1.458
|Newsroom:
517
|Hasan:
482
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.082
|LowCountry:
616
|Mohyeldin:
536
|10PM
|Gwdy:
839
|LowCountry:
693
|TruthIsntTruth:
637
|11PM
|Lvin:
634
|PrtsUnkwn:
347
|Hsn Show:
360