Sunday, April 28 Scoreboard: Fox News Wins With Total Viewers in Total Day and Primetime

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 108 | CNN: 82 | MSNBC: 45
Prime: FNC: 77 | CNN: 107 | MSNBC: 23
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
68
|Whitfield:
85
|Prime:
45
|5PM
|Levin:
78
|CNN Newsroom:
107
|Sharpton:
35
|6PM
|Scott:
91
|CNN Newsroom:
83
|Capehart:
26
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
103
|CNN Newsroom:
56
|Ayman:
28
|8PM
|Levin:
78
|The Whole Story:
89
|Ayman:
26
|9PM
|Gowdy:
83
|How It Happened:
115
|Commitment:
26
|10PM
|Big Weekend:
71
|How It Happened:
116
|Commitment:
17
|11PM
|Levin:
78
|The Whole Story:
82
|Melber:
22
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 974 | CNN: 459 | MSNBC: 463
Prime: FNC: 1.095 | CNN: 655 | MSNBC: 321
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
766
|Whitfield:
445
|Prime:
483
|5PM
|Levin:
689
|CNN Newsroom:
551
|Sharpton:
534
|6PM
|Scott:
900
|CNN Newsroom:
487
|Capehart:
547
|7PM
|Big Weekend:
1.202
|CNN Newsroom:
443
|Ayman:
409
|8PM
|Levin:
1.272
|The Whole Story:
635
|Ayman:
425
|9PM
|Gowdy:
1.220
|How It Happened:
678
|Commitment:
304
|10PM
|Big Weekend:
793
|How It Happened:
653
|Commitment:
233
|11PM
|Levin:
591
|The Whole Story:
347
|Melber:
254