Sunday, April 28 Scoreboard: Fox News Wins With Total Viewers in Total Day and Primetime

By Mark Mwachiro 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 108 | CNN: 82 | MSNBC: 45
Prime: FNC: 77 | CNN: 107 | MSNBC: 23

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
68		 Whitfield:
85		 Prime:
45
5PM Levin:
78		 CNN Newsroom:
107		 Sharpton:
35
6PM Scott:
91		 CNN Newsroom:
83		 Capehart:
26
7PM Big Weekend:
103		 CNN Newsroom:
56		 Ayman:
28
8PM Levin:
78		 The Whole Story:
89		 Ayman:
26
9PM Gowdy:
83		 How It Happened:
115		 Commitment:
26
10PM Big Weekend:
71		 How It Happened:
116		 Commitment:
17
11PM Levin:
78		 The Whole Story:
82		 Melber:
22

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 974 | CNN: 459 | MSNBC: 463
Prime: FNC: 1.095 | CNN: 655 | MSNBC: 321

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
766		 Whitfield:
445		 Prime:
483
5PM Levin:
689		 CNN Newsroom:
551		 Sharpton:
534
6PM Scott:
900		 CNN Newsroom:
487		 Capehart:
547
7PM Big Weekend:
1.202		 CNN Newsroom:
443		 Ayman:
409
8PM Levin:
1.272		 The Whole Story:
635		 Ayman:
425
9PM Gowdy:
1.220		 How It Happened:
678		 Commitment:
304
10PM Big Weekend:
793		 How It Happened:
653		 Commitment:
233
11PM Levin:
591		 The Whole Story:
347		 Melber:
254

