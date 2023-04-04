Sunday, April 2 Scoreboard: Fox News Regains Top Spot in Primetime Demo; Mark Levin Averages 1.8 Million at 8 PM

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 113 | CNN: 79 | MSNBC: 73
Prime: FNC: 102 | CNN: 83 | MSNBC: 64
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
55
|Newsroom:
77
|Sanders:
66
|5PM
|SunShow:
61
|Newsroom:
108
|Sharpton:
74
|6PM
|Report:
81
|Newsroom:
115
|Indctmnt:
95
|7PM
|Gowdy:
79
|Newsroom:
89
|Indctmnt:
85
|8PM
|Levin:
118
|Newsroom:
94
|Hasan:
70
|9PM
|Hilton:
99
|Longoria:
94
|Mohyeldin:
73
|10PM
|Gwdy:
88
|HeavensGate:
62
|Culture Is:
49
|11PM
|Lvin:
86
|Lngoria:
52
|Indctmnt:
49
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.006 | CNN: 450 | MSNBC: 591
Prime: FNC: 1.299 | CNN: 406 | MSNBC: 622
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
609
|Newsroom:
437
|Sanders:
516
|5PM
|SunShow:
789
|Newsroom:
557
|Sharpton:
564
|6PM
|Report:
1.015
|Newsroom:
602
|Indctmnt:
742
|7PM
|Gowdy:
1.366
|Newsroom:
513
|Indctmnt:
763
|8PM
|Levin:
1.758
|Newsroom:
453
|Hasan:
667
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.221
|Longoria:
423
|Mohyeldin:
751
|10PM
|Gwdy:
918
|HeavensGate:
343
|Culture Is:
447
|11PM
|Lvin:
756
|Lngoria:
200
|Indctmnt:
444