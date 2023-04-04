Ratings

Sunday, April 2 Scoreboard: Fox News Regains Top Spot in Primetime Demo; Mark Levin Averages 1.8 Million at 8 PM

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 113 | CNN: 79 | MSNBC: 73
Prime: FNC: 102 | CNN: 83 | MSNBC: 64

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
55		 Newsroom:
77		 Sanders:
66
5PM SunShow:
61		 Newsroom:
108		 Sharpton:
74
6PM Report:
81		 Newsroom:
115		 Indctmnt:
95
7PM Gowdy:
79		 Newsroom:
89		 Indctmnt:
85
8PM Levin:
118		 Newsroom:
94		 Hasan:
70
9PM Hilton:
99		 Longoria:
94		 Mohyeldin:
73
10PM Gwdy:
88		 HeavensGate:
62		 Culture Is:
49
11PM Lvin:
86		 Lngoria:
52		 Indctmnt:
49

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.006 | CNN: 450 | MSNBC: 591
Prime: FNC: 1.299 | CNN: 406 | MSNBC: 622

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
609		 Newsroom:
437		 Sanders:
516
5PM SunShow:
789		 Newsroom:
557		 Sharpton:
564
6PM Report:
1.015		 Newsroom:
602		 Indctmnt:
742
7PM Gowdy:
1.366		 Newsroom:
513		 Indctmnt:
763
8PM Levin:
1.758		 Newsroom:
453		 Hasan:
667
9PM Hilton:
1.221		 Longoria:
423		 Mohyeldin:
751
10PM Gwdy:
918		 HeavensGate:
343		 Culture Is:
447
11PM Lvin:
756		 Lngoria:
200		 Indctmnt:
444

 

