Steve Portnoy Exiting CBS News Radio

CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steve Portnoy is leaving CBS News after eight and a half years “for a new opportunity.”

Portnoy joined CBS News Radio in February 2015 as a White House correspondent. He joined the organization after a nine-year run as a Washington correspondent for ABC News Radio.

In addition to his day to day at CBS News Radio, Portnoy served as president of the White House Correspondents Association for the 2021-’22 term.

CBS News Washington bureau chief Mark Lima and Paramount podcasting and audio head Steve Raizes informed staff of Portnoy’s exit Friday morning, saying in a memo: “We shared with some of you earlier today that Steve Portnoy has decided to leave CBS News for a new opportunity. We wish Steve all the best in his future endeavors. We are fortunate to have more than a dozen Washington based reporters who contribute to CBS News Radio and know that we are in good hands in continuing to bring impactful journalism to our audience now and in the future.”

In addition to their consistent work for CBS News linear and streaming platforms, CBS News Washington-based political reporters including Robert Costa, Scott McFarlane, Nikole Killion, Weija Jiang, Ed O’Keefe, Nancy Cordes, and Major Garrett will continue to contribute for CBS News Radio.

Portnoy is the third CBS News Radio correspondent to exit over the past few months. Steve Dorsey and Steve Futterman exited the organization at the end of April.