Steve Doocy Announces His Second Cookbook, Says Sean Hannity ‘Is an Appetizer’

Tuesday morning on Fox & Friends, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy announced his second cookbook Happy in a Hurry Cookbook.

In addition to Steve Doocy and his wife Kathy Doocy‘s go-to recipes, this cookbook features recipes from FNC colleagues Brian Kilmeade, Dana Perino, Bret Baier and Judge Jeanine Pirro.

It also has Sean Hannity’s “mouthwatering” mac & cheese.

Kilmeade joked with Doocy about Hannity asking to be moved up to the front of the book. Doocy said Hannity is now in the “appetizer” section after his demands.

“I just want to hear one thing come to an end,” Kilmeade told Doocy. “Sean Hannity complaining he was placed at the end of the book. Have you rectified that situation? I can’t take the blowback.”

Doocy responded, “Sean Hannity is now an appetizer. He had been an entrée and that is in the back of the book. Sean is an appetizer. He’s at the beginning the only way he could be ahead of any other Fox News personality would be if his name were table of contents.”

