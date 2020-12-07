Stephanie Ruhle Reveals She And Her Family Contracted the Coronavirus

Wondering where Stephanie Ruhle has been the past couple weeks? No, she hasn’t been on vacation. She has been fighting off the coronavirus.

But she hasn’t been the only person in her household dealing the horrific virus.

“My husband and my kids—they have it, too,” she said at the top of her broadcast. “We still don’t know how we got it, but we’re getting better, and we are very, very lucky. I am grateful to be back and on the mend and broadcasting safely from home where I’m still isolating until I know for sure that I am no longer contagious and positive.”

Watch @SRuhle share her experience with COVID-19 after she and her family tested positive. “It is not over.” @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/WjFIqv4sD3 — MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle (@RuhleOnMSNBC) December 7, 2020

Jansing has filled in for Ruhle over these past two weeks in MSNBC’s 9 a.m. ET hour.

It’s been a long two weeks at home & I’m excited to be back on @msnbc at 9 AM

Thank you – to the great @ChrisJansing for leading @RuhleOnMSNBC & for my team for helping viewers get better & smarter every day.

FACT MATTER — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) December 7, 2020

Ruhle is the second MSNBC personality to speak publicly about her dealings with the coronavirus. While she didn’t contract Covid-19, Rachel Maddow spoke emotionally last month about caring for her partner Susan Mikula while she had an intense bout with the virus.

