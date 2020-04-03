Starting Monday, Greta Van Susteren Will Host a Late-Night Newscast on Gray TV

Atlanta-based broadcasting company Gray TV has announced the launch of Full Court Press Now across its local stations in 93 markets this coming Monday.

Hosted by Greta Van Susteren, Full Court Press Now is a new, live 30-minute late-night newscast reporting the latest COVID-19 developments hosted by the cable news veteran along with Investigate TV’s Lee Zurik.

The show will draw upon the local, real-time reporting from Gray’s nationwide newsrooms, and it endeavors to keep close watch on what public officials, private companies and health providers are doing to support Americans. It also will feature heroes battling the pandemic and Americans fighting to survive.

This nightly show will expand upon the existing Full Court Press With Greta Van Susteren, a political talk program that launched last September on Gray stations.

Van Susteren will host the show from her home studio in Washington, D.C., and Zurik will contribute from WVUE in New Orleans, where he is a lead anchor. Investigate TV is Gray Television’s investigative journalism unit, which launched a real-time COVID-19 County by County tracker in March.

Van Susteren, who has hosted shows on all three major cable news networks, was named Gray TV national political analyst in February 2019, and also hosts Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren on Voice of America, a news service that broadcasts exclusively outside the U.S.

The veteran cable newser left MSNBC in June 2017, fewer than six months after the launch of For the Record With Greta. The program aired in MSNBC’s 6 p.m. time slot, an hour now inhabited by The Beat With Ari Melber.

Prior to MSNBC, Van Susteren was host of On the Record With Greta Van Susteren on Fox News for more than 14 years. She left FNC in September 2016, when a window in her contract allowed her to leave.

Before arriving at Fox News, Van Susteren was a host at CNN. She helmed The Point With Greta Van Susteren in prime time and co-hosted Burden of Proof, CNN’s daily legal show.

Comments