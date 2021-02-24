Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy Has Been Renewed for Season 2

CNN announced this morning that it is renewing the six-part original series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy for a second season in 2022.

Searching for Italy is the network’s first travel food series since the death of Anthony Bourdain in June 2018.

The decision to renew isn’t a huge surprise. Ratings have been good for the series so far. In fact, the second original episode, which aired this past Sunday, Feb. 21, drew 1.64 million total live-plus-same-day viewers, making it the No. 1 cable news show on Sunday, both in total viewers and also among adults 25-54 (385,000).

And many more are watching the show on delay and streaming.

Next season, Tucci will explore the culinary delights and cultures of several new regions throughout Italy.

Executive producers for Searching for Italy are Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay, and Stanley Tucci for RAW, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.

