SportsCenter Anchor Matt Barrie Signs New Multiyear Deal with ESPN

ESPN has reached a new multiyear deal with SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie, who anchors the noon ET edition of ESPN’s marquee program alongside Sage Steele.

He has been with the network since 2013.

Barrie also leads ESPN’s studio college football coverage on Fridays and Saturdays, and calls college football play-by-play on the network’s game telecasts.

He will be a part of ESPN’s golf majors coverage anchoring SportsCenter segments during next month’s Masters Tournament, and the PGA Championship in May. Barrie will continue his golf assignment on the streaming network ESPN+ where he will host live featured group coverage.

ESPN has been busy locking up its key talent. Yesterday, the network re-signed NBA in-game analyst Doris Burke to a multiyear extension that will see her continue to provide color commentary for ESPN and ABC NBA games throughout the regular season and playoffs.