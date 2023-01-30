Spanish Language Broadcaster EstrellaTV Launches Weekly Newsmagazine

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

CBS isn’t the only American TV network with a Sunday evening newsmagazine anymore. Spanish-language broadcast network EstrellaTV is debuting a new weekly newsmagazine series of its own, premiering Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.

Hosted by EstrellaTV and Estrella News anchor Abel Álvarez, Buenas Noticias (Good News) is weekly program will feature “feel-good news stories of the week from across the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America.” The series will be available on EstrellaTV, as well as its digital platforms including the EstrellaTV app, available on Roku and FireTV, among others.

“it is our job in the news media to offer information, but also hope,” EstrellaTV news chief Carlos Díaz Warns said in a statement. “Our audience wants to see beyond the problems and negativity that dominate the news cycle, and this show will highlight stories that promote positive feelings and core values – what makes us better.”

Stories which will air on the series premiere: Abuelitas Corredoras – a running event for grandmothers in Guatemala; Hotel Para Abejas – bees, one of the most important insects for our survival, enjoy their own private hotel in Colombia; Rosca de Tacos – a foodie’s dream: a large plate made of tacos resembling a Rosca de Reyes (Three Kings bread); 4 Taller de Miniaturas – an artisan in El Salvador creates miniature works of art.