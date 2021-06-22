Source: C-SPAN Recently Offered Buyouts to More Than 100 Longtime Staffers

Steve Scully isn’t the only C-SPAN staffer to depart the cable news channel recently.

TVNewser has learned that C-SPAN recently offered buyouts to more than 100 staffers who had worked at the public affairs channel for more than 20 years.

When reached for comment, C-SPAN provided TVNewser with the following statement regarding these buyouts, and why they’re happening:

“C-SPAN faces the same strategic business challenges that are disrupting for-profit cable networks, the decline of traditional video subscribers – C-SPAN’s primary source of revenue – and changing media consumption habits. Together, these trends make it necessary for C-SPAN to retool to be leaner and quicker to adapt.

Regrettably, this evolution includes staff reductions, the most difficult aspect of our belt-tightening measures. With the support and guidance of our board of directors, C-SPAN is working to optimize efficiencies and effectiveness. Our aim is to secure an ongoing role for C-SPAN’s unique journalism that serves traditional linear audiences as well as our growing digital audiences.”

When asked specifically about Scully, who joined C-SPAN 31 years ago, the network responded, “We will not comment on any individual personnel matters related to this effort.”