Sky News’ Coverage of Boris Johnson’s Resignation Takes a Weird Turn

Britain has been embroiled in chaos today. Prime minister Boris Johnson made the stunning announcement that he would be resigning as head of the conservative Tory party and step down as prime minister as soon as his replacement is formally named. The decision came after nearly 60 members of his cabinet decided to resign in light of an increasing number of scandals under the Johnson-led government.

The final straw seemed to be a recent revelation that Johnson had been made aware of a sexual harassment complaint against Conservative MP Chris Pincher in 2019, but then “forgot” about it. Pincher was promoted to deputy chief whip in Johnson’s government in February. However, he resigned over the weekend when allegations he groped two men at a club became public.

As for Johnson, his resignation caps off one of the most bizarre eras in British political history.

Things took an even stranger turn this afternoon as Conservative MP Chris Philp, a Johnson-loyalist, was being interviewed live on Sky News outside the Houses of Parliament. Philp was on-air presumably to provide viewers with insight into what was happening in government, except viewers couldn’t hear him speak. Philp’s remarks were being mostly drowned out by the theme to the famed British comedy program The Benny Hill Show. The song is officially named Yakety Sax and it was blaring out of a speaker nearby.

WATCH:

INCREDIBLE SCENES “THE BENNY HILL THEME TUNE” IS BEING BLASTED OUT ON SKY NEWS. pic.twitter.com/N06wBwcoZl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 7, 2022

Pro-EU activist Steve Bray has taken credit for the decision to blast Yakety Sax, and he may received an assist from actor Hugh Grant.

Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand? — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022

Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/Tazb57gT8e — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022

Basically sums up the day for Johnson and his allies.