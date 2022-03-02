Shomari Stone Joins CNBC as Reporter for Shepard Smith’s Newscast

WRC-TV reporter Shomari Stone is jumping to the national level, joining CNBC as a general assignment reporter for The News with Shepard Smith focusing on general and breaking news.

Stone be based at the network’s Washington, D.C. bureau starting April 4 but will be traveling nationally and internationally to follow major stories as they unfold.

Stone is an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning reporter who spent over 10 years as a general assignment reporter at D.C.’s NBC station specializing in breaking news coverage. Prior to WRC, he also served as a reporter for KOMO in Seattle, WFOR in Miami, and WINK in Fort Myers, Fla.

“He is known for getting to the heart of the stories he covers and we look forward to having him as part of the team,” CNBC Business News svp Dan Colarusso told staff this morning.