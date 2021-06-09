Shep Smith Will Host CNBC’s Prime Time Coverage of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

NBC Sports and Olympics announced Wednesday that Shepard Smith, the anchor and executive editor of CNBC’s The News with Shepard Smith, will make his NBC Olympics debut as a host on CNBC next month.

Smith will host the business news network’s prime time coverage of the Tokyo Games beginning Saturday, July 24, at 8 p.m. ET., and will continue to anchor coverage from CNBC World Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. during the week, after the conclusion of his nightly newscast.

Smith joined CNBC last summer after spending 24 years at Fox News. During his run at FNC, he covered multiple Super Bowls as well as MLB All-Star Games, Playoffs and World Series, and provided coverage for a number of Fox Sports college football telecasts. The Ole Miss grad is as knowledgeable about SEC Football as any TV sports analyst.

Starting next month, CNBC will provide 124.5 hours of Tokyo Olympics coverage in prime time, as well as some early-morning coverage (8 p.m.-2 a.m. ET).

The network will showcase a wide array of sports, including diving, beach volleyball, the new Olympic sport skateboarding, rowing, canoeing, archery, and team sports water polo and rugby.

This will be the 11th consecutive Olympics in which CNBC has provided coverage, every Summer and Winter Games since 2000.