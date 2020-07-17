Shep Smith Appears in NBC News Sizzle Reel During the NBCU 30 Rock Upfront Special

The cast of the legendary NBC show 30 Rock made a triumphant return for one night only … to host the 2020 NBCUniversal upfront. This was no Radio City Music Hall event, of course, but rather as part of an hour-long prime time TV special on NBC.

The special, which aired this evening on NBC O&Os, will also be available on Peacock, NBC’s new streaming platform, and most NBCU cable networks tomorrow. It featured the entire cast reprising their roles.

To set the scene: Alec Baldwin‘s character Jack Donaghy has retired, and Jack McBreyer‘s character Kenneth Parcell has taken over as chairman of NBC in the world of 30 Rock. Kenneth wants to reboot TGS (30 Rock’s fictional show), and enlists former ep, Tina Fey‘s character Liz Lemon with the task of bringing the band back together. This where the signature hijinx comes in.

Adweek TV/media editor Jason Lynch, who covered the special for Adweek and interviewed NBCU ad sales chairman Linda Yaccarino for it, writes:

The special weaves 30 Rock’s madcap humor—with topical jokes about Zoom bombs and cancel culture as well as several playful jabs at NBCUniversal (a spoof promo for Law & Order: SVU 2, Just the Paperwork and a reference to P-Hen, what it claims is NBCU’s new female-centric streaming service)—with a more traditional upfront pitch. There are also plenty of in-jokes for marketers: Alec Baldwin’s Jack Donaghy talks about how attractive advertisers are (“some of the smartest and most physically attractive people this industry has ever seen”), the upfront is referred to as “the most important day of the calendar, and Tracy Morgan’s Tracy Jordan talks about the company’s new One Platform offering and name-checks Yaccarino, though in typical Tracy Jordan fashion, he instead calls her “Linda Yaccarahnio.”

Before calling Tracy Morgan‘s character, Tracy Jordan, to talk about the reboot, Lemon says she wants to check out the news. “Stephanie Ruhle, hop over to [CNBC] David Faber and Jim Cramer, stream a little Rachel Maddow, when I want to feel informed, but nervous, but also yelled at,” she says.

Then, in place of a commercial pod, an NBC News Group sizzle reel is shown. We see black and white images of various NBC News Group anchors and correspondents doing what journalists do, both domestically and abroad, set to over dramatic music. As expected, an image of Lester Holt wraps up the reel, but the penultimate image is of the newest member of the NBC News Group family, Shepard Smith.

Later in the special, Today co-host Al Roker pops up on a different Zoom call (or “Zoom bomb”) with Kenneth, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and other 30 Rock characters. He wraps up the call by saying, “are we done, because I’ve got to go make the weather. I mean, I’ve got to go report the weather.”

Roker’s Today show colleague Hoda Kotb appears later as one of several NBCUniversal celebrities playing Zoom charades with Kenneth.

As Lynch notes, all in all, the special also features around 20 cameos from NBCU stars, including Johnson, Roker, Sofia Vergara, Mandy Moore, Khloe Kardashian, Kotb, Gwen Stefani and Ted Danson.

Comments