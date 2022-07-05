Shannon LaNier, Alicia Quarles, Katie Sands Join Cheddar News’ Morning Shows

Cheddar News, the digital news channel, announced that Shannon LaNier, Alicia Quarles and Katie Sands will be joining the network’s morning shows Wake Up With Cheddar and Opening Bell.

LaNier, who was a news anchor on the recently shuttered Black News Channel, will be co-anchoring Opening Bell alongside Alicia Neves from 9-11 a.m. ET. LaNier will also be a correspondent on Wake Up With Cheddar, which airs from 7-9 a.m ET.

Quarles will be an anchor on Wake Up With Cheddar. She has been on the show since June, anchoring alongside Baker Machado and political correspondent Arielle Hixson.

Quarles is also a contributor for ABC’s GMA3: What You Need To Know and a correspondent for DailyMail TV. She previously worked as a correspondent for E! News and was the global entertainment and lifestyles editor at the Associated Press.

Sands will be a special correspondent for Wake Up With Cheddar. She will be with the network for the summer, bringing her fashion and style background to the morning show.

Kristin Malaspina, GM, Cheddar News & SVP, Distribution, Altice News, said in a statement, “The journalistic expertise, personality and energy that each will bring to our newscasts will help create new and exciting content for our viewers, as the Cheddar News team continues to deliver the exceptional news reporting that our audiences have come to know and love.”

Cheddar News is owned and operated by Altice USA, part of the Altice News group, which also includes local news from News 12 and the global and current affairs network i24NEWS. It’s available on all major OTT systems and cable systems, including Optimum, Spectrum and Xfinity.