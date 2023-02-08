Shannon Bream’s New Book The Love Stories of the Bible Speak Debuts March 28

The Love Stories of the Bible Speak, the third title from Fox News Sunday moderator Shannon Bream, will debut on March 28.

This will be Fox News Books’, Fox News Media’s publishing imprint, sixth title, and follows the success of Bream’s other books, The Women of the Bible Speak, released in March 2021, and The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak, released in March 2022.

These titles topped The New York Times bestseller lists and shattered sales records for a religious title in a year.

The third installment of Bream’s book examines the meaningful relationships of Biblical romances, friendships, and families, which span the good, bad, and ugly.

“There are so many inspirational and informative stories from the Bible that are relatable today, and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to share these meaningful works with our readers, said Bream.

She added, “The past two books explored the strength of women, and now I am thrilled to share this new volume where we focus on relationships, redefining the way we look at love, loss, and hardships.”

Fox News Books, launched in 2020, has sold over 1.5 million books, placing each title on the national bestseller list. The imprint launched with Pete Hegseth’s Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes, and also published books from Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy, as well from Fox News daytime anchor Harris Faulkner whose Faith Still Move Mountains released in Nov. 2022 has remained on The New York Times bestseller list in the ten weeks after it was published.

Click here to watch Bream sharing news about the upcoming book Wednesday morning on Fox & Friends.