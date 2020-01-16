Shannon Bream Signs a New Deal With Fox News

Fox News has signed its 11 p.m. anchor Shannon Bream to a new “multi-year” deal.

This announcement comes 8 days after the network announced a new deal with 7 p.m. anchor Martha MacCallum.

Both announcements are being made with the 2020 Iowa caucuses only a few weeks away.

Not only will Bream keep her role as anchor of the 11 p.m. time slot, Fox News @ Night, but she’ll also remain the network’s chief legal correspondent.

“Throughout her tenure, Shannon has cultivated a relationship with the Fox News’ audience that is both informative and insightful,” Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott and FNC president and executive editor Jay Wallace said in a joint statement. “Her extensive knowledge of Washington politics and the intricacies of the Supreme Court have led to the ongoing success of Fox News @ Night and we are looking forward to further utilizing her expertise throughout 2020 and beyond.”

Bream added: “After nearly 13 years at the network, I still feel lucky to walk through the doors at Fox News Channel and deliver the news to our viewers. From breaking down the latest headlines on Fox News @ Night to explaining the complexities of the law, I have had the opportunity to report from the front lines of the major stories emanating out of Washington. I am ecstatic to continue doing what I love and look forward to an exciting year ahead.”

Fox News @ Night, anchored by Bream, and MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams have been engaging in a notable ratings battle since Bream’s program launched in fall 2017. In 2019, Fox News @ Night averaged more adults 25-54, but wasn’t able to draw as many total viewers as her MSNBC time slot competitor. In 2020 to-date, however, Fox News @ Night is No. 1 at 11 p.m., both among adults 25-54 and in total viewers.

Bream has covered every major election and Supreme Court decision over nearly 13 years at FNC, including the confirmation of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

She co-anchored live coverage alongside Bill Hemmer of former FBI director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee and has led coverage surrounding the nomination of Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court; the 2015 Supreme Court decision to rule in favor of same-sex marriage nationwide; the 2013 Supreme Court rulings on the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California’s Prop 8; and rulings on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) in 2012.

Bream joined Fox News in 2007, and worked her way up the ladder from Supreme Court correspondent to anchor. Before arriving at Fox, Bream worked in local news. And before that, she was a practicing attorney, often finding herself representing cases of workplace sexual harassment.

Comments